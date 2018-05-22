As sitting approaches, Nunavut MLAs want answers on cannabis
“There was no meat, no substance,” MLA George Hickes says of government's performance at last sitting of the legislature
The Turaaqtavut mandate is now public, there’s been a couple of minor cabinet shuffles, and new MLAs have had a chance to cut their teeth.
It’s now time for the third sitting of the current Nunavut legislature, starting Thursday, May 24 in Iqaluit.
Nunavummiut can expect to hear Finance Minister David Akeeagok give his 2018-19 budget speech. The territorial government’s main operations budget is usually tabled during winter sittings, but last fall’s territorial election delayed it until the spring,
In addition to the main estimates bill, which contains the 2018-19 budget, the territorial government will introduce a supplementary capital appropriation bill.
Three bills, which received first and second reading this past March, now sit before the standing committee on legislation:
• Bill 1: a new Corrections Act that provides for an appeals and grievance mechanism for inmates and an independent investigations officer.
• Bill 2: The Chartered Professional Accountants Act, aimed at regulating the accounting profession in Nunavut.
• Bill 3: Cannabis Statutes Amendment Act, a housekeeping bill that makes a few changes to territorial motor vehicle and tobacco legislation in advance of the legalization of recreational cannabis. This bill, however, does not contain Nunavut’s main plan for regulating the distribution of legal cannabis, which the GN has yet to reveal.
“I cannot say for certain if any of these three bills will proceed to the committee of the whole for clause-by-clause review and hence third reading,” John Quirke, the clerk of the legislative assembly, told Nunatsiaq News.
MLAs want to talk about cannabis
But it’s Nunavut’s plan for regulating legal cannabis that MLAs who spoke with Nunatsiaq News last week want to hear about.
Compared with the rest of Canada, Arviat North-Whale Cove MLA John Main called Nunavut “dead last” on being ready for the federal government’s planned legalization of cannabis.
“It’s safe to say that we’re going to have to put in a lot of work to get up to speed in terms of legalization,” Main said.
“The biggest one for me is the cannabis legislation,” said Hudson Bay MLA Allan Rumbolt.
“We know the federal government is coming out with it, so our government needs to come up with [a policy] as soon as possible, so we can bring it into force at the same time.”
Iqaluit-Manirajak MLA Adam Lightstone said he wants to make sure any new rules for cannabis will focus on protecting youth.
He said he wants education policies, and safeguards on second-hand smoke written in to any new legislation.
“I’ve heard of second-hand smoke drifting into homes,” Lightstone said. “In the Tobacco Act, there is no protection for residents who live in apartments or row homes.”
The federal Liberal government’s Bill C-45, which would legalize the possession and sale of recreational cannabis, passed second reading in the Senate on March 22.
Senate committees are currently reviewing that bill, but it’s not clear when it will become law.
“It’s not a good drug, you know what I mean,” said Aivilik MLA Patterk Netser. “There are a lot of questions raised on impaired driving, and we have no treatment facilities.”
Will the GN introduce an education bill?
Besides cannabis, Netser said education, and the quality of it, is another area that he wants to see discussed during this sitting.
Secondary students in small Nunavut communities, such as his home community of Coral Harbour, are not graduating with the skills they need to succeed in post-secondary programs, he said, even if they choose to study in Nunavut.
“There are students that are graduating in our schools who are not meeting the college requirements of our own Arctic College programs,” Netser said.
In the final sitting of the previous legislature, Paul Quassa, then the education minister and now the premier, championed an education bill—Bill 37—that died on the order paper after MLAs refused to debate it.
There has been no word from Education Minister David Joanasie on whether an education bill will be brought back to the legislature.
MLAs will follow up
Iqaluit-Tasiluk MLA George Hickes, a former Nunavut health minister, said one of his first questions will be on the status of a program review conducted by the previous government.
Every government in Nunavut’s history has reviewed their programs, he said.
“Nothing ever gets changed.… How many reviews do we need to do to understand what programs are working and what needs to be more efficient, or streamlined, or invested in?” Hickes said.
In the last sitting, Main asked more than once about GN spending choices, including money spent on a “Nunavut Night” celebration held in Ottawa during the Northern Lights trade show.
He also flagged a fuel rebate program that’s supposed to help hunters that’s been found to be ineffective.
“This is a huge issue, the allocation of funds and government waste,” Main said. “It’s always important when you are talking about these huge issues to tie them to the real world.”
MLAs also want information on infrastructure upgrades, homeowner support, and a decision on the Qulliq Energy Corp.’s recent rate proposal.
“There was no meat, no substance,” Hickes said of the first sitting.
“I found in the last session most of the ministers were agreeing with the issues we were bringing forward, but there was an obvious lack of action.”
Nunavummiut need to be told what their government is doing “behind the scenes” if they’re going to have confidence in the departments, Hickes said.
Lightstone said his fellow MLAs asked new questions in that last sitting that previous members haven’t asked.
“We may have caught some of the ministers off guard,” Lightstone said.
“I’m hoping they’ll be in a better position to answer some of our questions this time around.”
Nunavut’s government is “off to a good start,” Main said, but now he said he wants to see how the priorities laid out in the Turaaqtavut mandate are going to be met.
Netser wasn’t so forgiving.
“If it’s anything like the winter session … it was quite disappointing in getting answers from the ministers. I hope they’ve done their homework,” he said.
Starting Thursday, at 1:30 p.m. you can watch what’s going on inside the assembly on local cable television and on direct-to-home satellite services on Bell channel 513 and Shaw channel 289 or 489.
(14) Comments:
There was a post stating that all budget line items be recorded publicly.
The Northern Lights Trade Show is for presentation to Southerners which in turn should cause the additional flow of funds to the North.
How many Southerners attended and can the returns provided from the output of public funds be measured? I did not attend but most of the photos show mainly Inuit who are already familiar with the North.
How many people does it take to ‘man’ a booth for just a few days? What percentage of those who attended are Inuk? The answers would be on the Gov. website for transparency.
Information is in the dark but transparency will shed the light.
These are the people who represent us inuit, we want the bill passed. Weed has been in NWT/Nunavut since the 70’s.
#1 When does a Southerner stop being a Southerner? If a person is born in Nunavut educated in Nunavut raised their family in Nunavut; are they still considered a Southerner? Pat Angnakak, John Main, Alan Rumbolt, and George Hicks, are these elected leaders all Southerners? Maybe we should put of a priority on content and value rather than appearance. All the people sent to the Northern Lights went to represent Nunavut and the interests of Nunavummiut.
We should focus on education, infrastructure, and elder care, not where someone’s grandfather’s grandmother was born.
What is unusual is the Nu Gov. is spending big cash to supposedly attract investment in the North but then places obstacles on investment by restrictive tendering and bidding processes making it difficult for business to establish and participate and remain viable. Sort of “come here” and then “stay away”. If that isn’t a confusing message then what is.
come on george, there was never any meat in the past years of this establishment. you know that, you and others never had it and it’s just emerging now of substance (thanks paul and joe). and the cannabis law? its a white wash, how can we expect you loonies to make sense now after all the deaths related to tobacco and its lack of control in the past, not just tobacco but booze as well…it’s not “no meat” but mlas of past never has any teeth. larry, curley and moe, you want something done? try housing, justice and education. you will never win cannabis; like cigarette and booze, it touches every level of society.
#3,
Why are you so upset over the expression Southerner,my father is a
Southerner from Winnepig, my mum from Arviat.
We have never had any of the problems which plague a lot of
unfortunate families in Nunavut
Proud child of a SOUTHERNER! and hard working people.
# 1,
If it wasn’t for Southerners, we would all have died years ago, you
stupid racist person. Remember to wash your bedsheets before
you put them over your head.
Good evening to ye all!
Elders don’t have a voice. Please don’t forget Elder Care. Come up with a plan now how to deal with this. They voted for Nunavut to become a reality, they are not to be forgotten.They can’t fight for them selves.
Online ordering? Is this what the present gov’t plan on doing, letting possible tax funds that they should collect go south and never see again? If the present GN do not know what their plans are for outsourcing cannabis, let private entrepreneurs do the work. I am sure there are people out there who knows what and how a business like this should run. The GN’s job is to enforce policies, regulations and so on, that they follow under the Federal Government.
#7 I agree with you elders can’t voice there concerns and they are the most vulnerable people. We all keep saying to respect our elders and the care they receive is very poor , neglected treatment, abused . No qualified people to care elders.
Where is our Addiction Facility?
Where is our Elder’s Facility?
Where is our training for LOCAL Mental Health Workers?
Are they in this new Budget or will we be disappointed again?
I think many of you miss # 1’s point. Why is the show heavily funded by several levels of government, that is supposed to be to educate and interest non-northern residents in what the north has to offer mainly attended by people from the north? And most of those people are on duty travel of some sort. The point number 1 was trying to make had nothing to do with race. More about effective spending of the resources the government keeps saying are limited….but don’t seem to be for something like this.
I want to ask a question we should all be pondering if we love our kids.
How is the new legislation that disallows anyone under 18 or 19 being sold any weed going to protect them?
The jokers and losers at the stores that sell weed in front are going to have a hey day with kids.
How do you acknowledge that and chase them away and be a constant presence wherever they are??
#11,
Of course we miss #1s point if he can’t say what he means!!
That is why many missed the point as you said. DUH DUH.
#11 I agree. Thank Q I too did not read it about race but it was a question or comment on the attendance vs the participants or travelers. Some can make it race but putting it aside the questions and comments are very valid. Now to get the numbers of “attendees” vs the “travelers” or whatever you want to name them to avoid the wrong discussion.