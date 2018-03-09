Nunavut MLAs acknowledge MMIWG testimony
"There are so many more stories that need to be heard"
(Updated March 12)
Members of Nunavut’s Legislative Assembly this week acknowledged the families who gave testimony at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls’ recent hearings in Rankin Inlet.
The inquiry held its first hearings in the territory last month as part of a Feb. 19 to Feb. 22 visit to the Kivalliq community, where more than 20 people shared stories with commissioners.
“I recognize them for their courage and strength in participating and sharing their experiences,” Jeannie Ehaloak, Nunavut’s minister of justice and minister responsible for the status of women, said at the legislature Wednesday, March 7.
A resident of Rankin Inlet, Laura Mackenzie, sought the support of hamlet council and other organizations last summer to formally invite the inquiry to visit the Kivalliq community.
Mackenzie was the first witness to give public testimony at the hearings Feb. 20, when she spoke about the 2003 death of her aunt Betsy Kalaserk and the culture of silence around sexual abuse in the territory.
Rankin Inlet South’s Lorne Kusugak, who also serves as minister of Community and Government Services, recognized Mackenzie personally in his March 7 member’s statement.
“[She] did some very important work on this and I would like to thank her,” Kusugak said.
Kusugak acknowledged his own loss; his sister Donna Kusugak was murdered in 2003. The man convicted of her manslaughter was sentenced to 14 years in prison.
“The people who spoke there and the people who came to listen there, even those who did not go there, this helped them a lot,” Kusugak said of the hearings.
“I encourage people who go to the hearings to keep going. There are so many more stories that need to be heard.”
This was the first public comment from MLAs on the inquiry since commissioners visited Nunavut last month. MLAs were unable to attend the event because it fell during the same week as caucus meetings held in Pond Inlet.
But Mackenzie said in an interview with Nunatsiaq News, following her Feb. 20 testimony, she was called into the constituency office of Rankin Inlet North-Chesterfield Inlet MLA Cathy Towtongie and asked by a constituency assistant if she had requested leave from her GN job to testify at the hearings.
Mackenzie, who was on leave from work at the time, said she felt harassed and intimidated by the question.
In response, Towtongie’s constituency office sent an emailed statement to Nunatsiaq News March 9: “I believe during the MMIWG that emotions and going over the loss of a loved [one] in horrific situations [...] leads to heightened feelings in terms of intimidation when it was not in intended to cause those emotions.”
Towtongie contacted the newspaper after this story went to press to say she wasn’t in Rankin Inlet during the hearings and did not direct her assistant to question Mackenzie about taking a leave. “I do not know who made that comment,” she said.
Mackenzie said she’s since heard from many other Nunavummiut and survivors of violence who said they they feel validated by her testimony.
GN to hire more mental health workers
Back in the legislature March 7, Ehaloak urged all Nunavummiut families who took part in or who were impacted by the hearings to reach out to local support services if needed.
“The Government of Nunavut continues to support survivors of family violence as well as the families of missing and murdered Inuit women and girls in Nunavut,” she said.
“We hope that the inquiry will build upon the important work already being done to address family violence in Nunavut and that this process will help Nunavummiut to heal.”
The GN sent additional health resources to Rankin Inlet during the February hearings, including two mental health nurses.
To deal with a shortage of mental health resources across the territory, the Department of Health said it intends to hire new community mental health outreach workers throughout the Nunavut in the coming months. These para-professional roles would be filled by local people.
(9) Comments:
“she was called into the constituency office of Rankin Inlet North-Chesterfield Inlet MLA Cathy Towtongie and asked by a constituency assistant if she had requested leave from her GN job to testify at the hearings” Really??? Since when do Constituency offices start monitoring GN employees leaves? Something is not right here? Cathy must have something against this lady?
This comes from the inquiry’s mandate:
[Delivery of recommendations for] concrete and effective action
(i) that can be taken to remove systemic causes of violence and to increase the safety of Indigenous women and girls in Canada,
Always CONCRETE but never effective. This is largely a problem of Indigenous leaders not speaking up for followers.
The commissioners don’t seem to understand that Indians and Inuit need help that works YESTERDAY—or YEARS AGO.
They aren’t getting it, neither in settlements nor in cities, and the commission is dithering around doing bugger all for young people today and next generations.
Educated and skilled people in rewarding jobs are seldom murder victims, and they seldom disappear or commit suicide.
I do not want to be difficult or nitpicking, but these are not just stories. They are real life experiences.
I want to thank Nunatsiaq news I’m printing this article and ensuring that all side of the story have been written. I also wanted to say I said more to the story then what was written. I will not be bullied or silence these are not just stories these are people who have been sexually abused. We cannot be silenced anymore.
I wish the MMIWG would publish books, showing stories from people,
instead of this endless routine of expense which could be used for
other things!
When I applied to tell my story to MMIWG, they said, no, because I
was white. When I told them my story also concerned an Inuit man,
they then said that was irrelevant, and that I did not understand.
What on earth is this inquiry about?
I am a real person with real experiences also!
#6, you ask why. Simple reason is Trudeau is pandering to the indigenous vote and hopes this dog and pony show secures that vote. Otherwise, there is no reason for an inquiry.
Number 6 might consider a complaint to the federal (or maybe provincial/territorial) Human Rights Commission.
A better way of conducting the inquiry efficiently and cost-effectively would have been to assign a bunch of cases to a number of individual investigators to do personal interviews and then to follow leads. Some would turn out to need very extensive work and some little or none. Public inquiries are grandstanding.
Realistically, Iqaluit’s Mary Anne Birmingham case, for example, has probably reached a dead end. It was grossly botched at the outset by the RCMP at the outset. But it’s hard to imagine a way to revive it even as it may have been done by a perpetrator who got nailed for a similar tragedy.
Even allocating $10,000 per case for a thousand cases comes to ten million dollars and not the fifty million and more time and money this incompetent inquiry.is asking for.
And they seem to have given up on recommendations for future presentation that their mandate requires.
# 6,
I have heard many stories like yours, I could write a book called
Racism in Nunavut. About all races.
The time is long overdue when the name of the enquiry should be
Missing Murdered Canadian Women & Girls. There are to many tea
and bannock freeloaders milking this inquiry for all they can get.
#7,#8, good comments folks!