NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut MLAs review energy corp.’s Inuit employment targets

John Main: “It’s important that the corporation account to Nunavummiut”



The Qulliq Energy Corporation is working to get Inuit hired into senior management jobs, CEO Bruno Pereira tells Nunavut MLAs on Sept. 27. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN) The Qulliq Energy Corporation is working to get Inuit hired into senior management jobs, CEO Bruno Pereira tells Nunavut MLAs on Sept. 27. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)

September 28, 2018 - 11:29 am

Nunavut MLAs opened their standing committee review of the Qulliq Energy Corporation on Thursday, Sept. 27, with questions about corporate and human resource management within the public utility body—including Inuit-hiring practices.

The assembly standing committee is holding televised hearings, in which they will review annual reports from the QEC and Nunavut’s Legal Services Board, at the Nunavut legislature until Oct. 2.

It’s the second time the QEC has come before the standing committee to account for its operations. The last time was in 2014. The QEC did speak to the full assembly this past spring, when responding to a report by Canada’s auditor general on climate change in Nunavut.

The energy corporation is different from a Government of Nunavut department, in that the QEC’s annual budget is not part of the assembly’s main estimates and capital estimate approval process.

The QEC’s revenue was approximately $140.7 million in the 2016-17 fiscal year, and its expenditures were about $128.7 million.

“It’s important that the corporation account to Nunavummiut, on its performance and plans,” said Arviat North-Whale Cove MLA John Main, who is chair of the standing committee.

With 25 standalone diesel power plants serving around 15,000 customers in the territory, “Our operations have a profound impact on the lives of Nunavummiut,” the QEC’s president and CEO Bruno Pereira said in his opening address to the standing committee.

Those operations include who they hire—or don’t hire.

Of 203 staff members with the QEC, about 130 work in technical and plant operations, while the rest of staff fill administrative roles. The corp.’s 2016-17 annual report stated that in March of last year the QEC had an Inuit employment rate of 50 per cent.

But out of 10 senior management positions at the QEC, only one of those jobs is filled by an Inuk.

“Are you looking into how you can put more Inuit in senior management positions?” asked Rankin Inlet North-Chesterfield Inlet MLA Cathy Towtongie.

Pereira said the corporation is “very conscious of that issue” and is looking to “bolster these ranks.”

“We look forward to changing that,” he said, but added that recruitment is a struggle.

The QEC recently provided support to two students so they could complete their university degrees, and now those people are working in human resources and accounting roles with the energy corp.

The QEC is also upgrading its apprenticeship program, after graduates of the program found there wasn’t always a job for them at home once they became trained technicians and journeymen.

Now when a position opens up in a community, the corporation will hire a temporary employee and also hire an apprentice who will fill the term job once they complete the program.

As well, Pereira said that Inuit employees with the QEC each have individual career plans, and newer or intern employees have access to mentorship.

In answer to a question from Iqaluit-Manirajak MLA Adam Lightstone, Pereira said that QEC has an employee retention rate of about seven years and eight months.

Baker Lake MLA Simeon Mikkungwak wanted a breakdown of which top QEC executive staff were living in Iqaluit versus Baker Lake, where the corporation has another office.

“It looks like the senior executives need to be moved to Baker Lake,” he said.

Hudson Bay MLA Allan Rumbolt had questions about a nearly $6-million expenditure on overtime pay during the 2016-17 fiscal year.

Pereira said that figure is closer to $5.1 million when you subtract wages for standby hours. That’s when a community power plant needs a staff member to be on call and ready to go to work in case of an emergency outside their regular hours.

This year overtime pay to employees of the QEC is down by 26 per cent, to around 4.1 million, not including standby pay, Pereira said.

With the power stations running around the clock, Rumbolt said “there’s always going to be a need for it, we don’t want to see overtime eliminated,” but he wanted to know if those wages were going to technical or administrative staff.

Pereira said the QEC is working to upgrade its pay tracking system “so we can better quantify those details.”

Continuing today, MLAs will hear from the QEC about utility rates, financial performance, capital planning, renewable energy projects and remediation activities.