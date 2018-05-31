NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut MLAs rise for National Victims and Survivors of Crime Week

"Together we can support one another," says justice minister

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Nunavut MLAs observe a moment of silence to honour the victims and survivors of crime on Tuesday, May 29. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN) Nunavut MLAs observe a moment of silence to honour the victims and survivors of crime on Tuesday, May 29. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)

May 31, 2018 - 3:29 pm

Members of the Nunavut legislature rose in the chamber on Tuesday, May 29, to observe National Victims and Survivors of Crime week, May 27 to June 2.

That’s after Justice Minister Jeannie Ehaloak asked that they stand for “a moment of silence to reflect and respect those we have lost to crime.”

“Together we can support one another and end the stigma that victims and survivors of crime can face,” Ehaloak said in her minister’s statement.

Nunavut suffers from Canada’s highest per capita rate of violent crime.

Ehaloak choked up as she spoke about the victims and survivors of crime, who have been through “traumatic and life-changing experiences.”

“While many victims and survivors use their personal resilience to move beyond their victimization and to create positive change, they do not have to do it alone,” she said. “There is no shame in asking for help after experiencing the trauma and violence of a criminal act, and there are services available for victims and survivors of crime.”

Services for victims and survivors of crime are available across Nunavut by calling the toll-free victim services line at 1-866-456-5216 or emailing victimservices@gov.nu.ca, she said.

The Department of Justice encourages all victims and survivors of crime to reach out and seek help, Ehaloak said.