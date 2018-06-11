Nunavut MLAs scrutinize housing corporation’s expanding budget
Average O&M cost per social housing unit now about $27,000 per year
One of Nunavut’s biggest problems—the chronic lack of affordable housing in the territory—received hours of discussion last Friday at the Nunavut legislature, where MLAs reviewed the budget of the Nunavut Housing Corp. in committee of the whole.
That’s despite the urging of Baker Lake MLA Simon Mikkungwak, who chairs the committee of the whole, to speed up their work.
MLAs still have many 2018-19 budgets request remaining from the Government of Nunavut ‘s 10 departments and five Crown corporations to look at, line-by-line, a task they must finish by the end of the spring sitting this Friday.
But after about five hours of questions posed at Lorne Kusugak, the minister responsible for the housing corporation, Terry Audla, the housing corporation’s president and Gershom Moyo, its chief financial officer, the MLAs were finally ready by mid-afternoon on June 8 to approve the housing corporation’s budget.
With a stock of about 5,000 public housing units and another 1,400-plus staff units across Nunavut, the housing corporation is by far the biggest landlord in the territory.
It’s also one of the largest departments within the Government of Nunavut, accounting for about 14 per cent of the territorial government’s budget, roughly $201 million in 2018-19, just a little less than the Education Department’s $213 million.
While the housing corporation budget’s may seem big, the territory’s housing needs remain big, too, with several MLAs bringing up the dire lack of housing in their communities, which can lead to up to 23 or more people at a time sharing a three-bedroom house.
“There’s overcrowding and homeless people everywhere in Nunavut who are living in shacks,” Kusugak said.
An estimated 3,000 more housing units are needed to deal with what Audla called a “huge housing deficit.”
But building more public housing creates issues of its own for the corporation: every time Nunavut gets more units, these cost the GN more to maintain, Audla said.
The average annual maintenance cost for a public housing unit is now about $27,000 per year.
Kusugak and Audla referred to a new deal between the GN and Ottawa on housing as well as possible partnerships with Inuit-owned organizations that are expected to bring more housing construction, but building more housing will push the corporation’s annual budget even higher.
For example, the 91 new housing units coming in 2018-19 mean the housing corporation needs $2.15 million more to cover the increased cost of maintenance and administration, utilities, property taxes, and leases for those 91 units.
Discussion at the committee of the whole focused how those costs could be reduced.
“I think the key is education and awareness,” Kusugak told the MLAs.
“The biggest energy saver is the person who is in the house. I think it’s very important for the housing corporation to put out a campaign to shut windows, turn down the thermostats, turn lights off, don’t leave lights unattended, and things like that. And, don’t plug in your vehicle if it doesn’t need to be plugged in.”
Some tenants don’t want to fix a doorknob or they leave their windows open in winter, so this creates more operations and maintenance expenses.
To improve this situation, the housing corporation plans to start a tenant awareness program, similar to the Pivallianiq program run by the Kativik Municipal Housing Bureau in Nunavik, aimed at better home and equipment maintenance, along with less vandalism and more tenant pride.
But high O&M costs are not the only financial challenges the housing corporation faces in the territory. While about nine in 10 tenants pay their rent, non-paying tenants owe more than $30 million in accumulated rent arrears.
The MLAs also looked at the corporation’s success in carrying out the “Blueprint for Action on Housing—Implementation Plan for the Government of Nunavut Long-Term Comprehensive Housing and Homelessness Strategy,” tabled in 2016 in the Nunavut legislature.
This document contained 60 specific action items for the housing corporation to deal with in a two-year period.
However, the housing corporation’s proposed 2018-2021 business plan said some actions planned for the 2017-18 fiscal year under the Blueprint for Action on Housing were not completed as a consequence of “capacity constraints,” said Arviat North-Whale Cover MLA John Main, of the standing committee on community and economic development, in his report to the committee of the whole.
“The standing committee recognizes that it is not practical to address all of the blueprint’s action items at the same time and encourages the NHC to prioritize and focus its work,” Main said.
But Kusugak said the corporation plans “to update staff housing and homeownership programs, which will improve how we respond to housing needs across the territory.”
Still, home ownership remains a tough sell. Public housing tenants can ask to buy their unit, but so far no one has, possibly because of high operating and maintenance costs.
MLAs also cited other economic constraints on accessing housing: for example, if you earn $177,000 in Iqaluit, you won’t qualify for social housing but you’ll earn too much to access home ownership programs.
About 55 GN workers in Iqaluit have bought into a staff condominium program where a $269,000 three-bedroom condo costs about $2,115 a month in mortgage and condo fees.
For now, the 600 or so GN workers living in staff housing in Iqaluit don’t have to worry about being forced into home ownership.
“We’re revising that position at this point,” Kusugak said. “It’s not an option right now in Iqaluit.”
You can follow the action this week in the legislature, during the final week of its spring sitting, starting at 10 a.m., online.
(7) Comments:
Some tenants wont’ call for maintenance because they know the crews wont show up or the maintenance crews does a crappy job or the crews only pick easy work orders. But majority of the maintenance issues are tenant damage related, like holes in walls/doors, broken windows, etc. Some tenants treat these units like their very own punching bag and they wonder why our housing stock is in bad shape.
NHC renovates the units through the M&I Program, only to see these units get damaged again and again by bad tenants. Something has to change.
#1 to clarify the reason is not about a bad job done by maintenance it is for the fact that the tenants do not want to be charged for tenant damage and also for neglect of their unit. Not all Maintenance locations are bad and not all tenants are bad to.
The problem with most housing in the North is that houses have exceeded their life and needs to be replaced or the maintenance budget increased as the current funding is not funded correctly and is based off a old system. More money is needed to maintain these houses from falling apart. This is also due to poor building practices and poor designs. Also a lack of input from the end users and maintainers.
Time for Government to start evicting those that don’t pay it is a privilege to live in public housing it is not a right.
#1 This is what happens when you give people something of high value for nothing
Exactly #3. The entire delivery has to be revamped. The GN/NHC needs to start thinking outside the box. Old school ways do not work no more.
No 2 Please look at no 3 `s answer.
It is so true.
On the other hand, please note that a house does not have to be `` finished`` after 10 or 15 years.
This is total nonsense. A well looked after house can last a very long time even in the North.
Too much emphasis on`` no good anymore`` and too little love and care. It`s easy for someone looking at a number of houses to put them all in the same bag and say: `` beyond repair`` . The same goes for vehicles and large equipment. A good number of private companies have taken off the hands of the Gov, equipment deemed `` obsolete`` only to be used for a very long time doing work for the same Government.
THanks
I hope all 55 of the people who got to buy those incredibly CHEAP condos were long standing Inuit employees who either had staff housing or public housing. I say that because Inuit make up over 95% of all Public Housing Tenants and it is this target group that has the biggest need to transition over to Private Homeownership.
Nunavut is never going to meet the needs of housing residents. There are so many factors. The amount of damage being done to units is outrageous and expensive, yet many tenants pay little in rent. Money, that cumulatively could be used to build additional units.
The other massive, yet ‘touchy’ issue is that Nunavut can’t keep up with its rapidly growing population—for housing, but for health care and education too.
People who can barely look after themselves and a single child, continue to have more and more children. They let their children destroy homes—they don’t deserve access to public housing.
Birth control and incentives for people to have only have a few children so that they can better meet their needs is the answer. This is the land of used and neglected children. Until that starts happening, Nunavut is screwed!