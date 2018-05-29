Nunavut MLAs want to know how GN plans to trim fat from its budget
"We might have a bit of excess, or have a bit of tunnuq, to use a Nunavut term, a bit of fat to cut"
After Finance Minister David Akeeagok said in Tuesday’s budget address that the Government of Nunavut will look at ways to cut costs, MLAs in the Nunavut legislature were keen to know how this will be done.
During the legislature’s daily question period, following the budget address, they asked for more information about how the GN plans to determine where it might have some “tunnuq” or fat to trim from programs.
Their responses to the budget address came after Akeeagok said he is ready to look at how to reduce costs to deal with the 2018-19’s projected fiscal deficit of $54 million.
“It’s not a surprise to Nunavut. It’s something we need to do,” Akeeagok told Nunatsiaq News about the cost-cutting exercise.
He said people will still be upset, but the government has no choice but to do it.
However, it’s the details of that process that interest John Main, MLA for Arviat North-Whale Cove.
During question period, he asked how the Finance Department intends to look at the government’s expenditures and determine “where we might have a bit of excess, or have a bit of tunnuq, to use a Nunavut term, a bit of fat to cut.”
“I’ll bring up a few examples,” Main said. “GN travel, which can, in some cases, be discretionary. The habit of March madness spending, where departments and divisions rush to get their budgets fully spent. Issues with procurement. And, of course, trade shows. “
Last week in the legislature, Main had slammed the GN for spending more than $570,000 on the Northern Lights Conference and Trade Show, which took place earlier this year in Ottawa.
“In terms of the mechanism within the Department of Finance, what is being done to determine whether we are wasting money as a government?” Main asked Akeeogok. It was a theme also picked up by Iqaluit-Tasiluk MLA George Hickes, who also had questions for the finance minister.
Hickes said he wanted to know more about how the government will identify programs that are no longer effective.
In response, Akeegok said the GN has a process that’s called a three-year expenditure forecast.
“Through those expenditure forecasts, we call upon each department and a call letter goes out to every department” to see where they plan to spend money, he said.
Now that the 2018-19 budget has been tabled, each department’s minister will present their plans, which will be examined by the MLAs in the committee of the whole.
This takes place in the afternoon after question period and other regular business of the day at the legislature. You can watch the live proceedings online on the legislative assembly’s live stream from the chamber.
(14) Comments:
Plan 1.
Full transparency allowing for increased accountability including the breakdown of allocations and budget line items.
This can be achieved by referring to a prior recommendation to display the spending, by whom and reasons would assist in this quest.
1. Medical travel. Maybe hire someone to confirm appointments prior to sending patients south.
2. Hire aids in centers to help with translations. This will remove the need for an escort.
Start firing staff that dont out put required work. start firing staff that cant show up on time. Or take half hour to 1h breaks everyday.
Plan 2:
No more expensive, chauffeured cars and drivers for the Premier to cross the street when traveling. GN can rent its holy King PQ a car from a rental place and a staff member (who probably caters to his excess anyway) can drive.
I once developed and provided a document to our comms person for upload to our website. Nothing fancy, a 5 page PDF.
I was told the cost to upload that PDF (3 actually, in 3 languages) was upwards of $10k.
Maybe start there?
One that is totally not doing it’s job which is suppose to be helping Inuit with legal Issues is the Tribunal in Coral Harbour. It’s wasted department. The money can be spent somewhere else. One staff can do the job in the justice department at a regional office in Rankin. That would save lots of money. Trade shows for sure - Northern Lights is just a big party where nothing gets done. Networking can now be done by internet or video conferencing. Health department needs to be more organized, some get sent out without appointments. The staff do most of the travelling as they know all the way to make appointments. Health department can see which of there staff in communities are going out each month with families for little appointments here and there.
I don’t know how it can be done, but I think it would be useful if there were a system in place where GN employees were free to challenge or report what they see as the reckless or irresponsible spending within their departments.
This must be considered an essential and protected, perhaps through anonymity, perhaps otherwise.
I have witnessed ridiculous spending decisions made by my supervisor and department that never should have been made and would cause justified outrage if the public knew what was going on.
I agree to list the travel costs, who, what, when, why so that the transparency allows for a more conscientious decision. The Gov has a website exactly for this purpose. Plus no more car services. Uber is fine and cheaper if you care to help Nunavut.
I agree # 6, so much theft and incompetence in Nunavut, in all
communities, at all levels.
I don’t think anybody gives a shot, as long as people get their money.
MLA John Main has protested GN expenditure, fair enough, but
I think he has chipped a small piece of ice of a very large iceberg.
Good for him, I wonder if other MLA’ s will back him up ?
Send an email to Ottawa. We want more. Send Paul and David dressed in suits with palms upheld.
Agree with #6. Sad to say they need ‘babysitting’. But if the amounts as mentioned are on the GNU web then that babysitting is done publicly instead of finding out after the fact.
I agree. Once it is shown that there is abuse THEN WHAT? The car pick up service is extreme. Now what? Nothing is done!
Yes to the post on medical travel. Some procedures will move here but for the continual ones in the south there is a requirement to overhaul the program. This is not only for the program but also to decrease the budget.
cut Tunnnuq - what I would like to know is why the Education Minister was at the Northern lights tradeshow: was the Minister offering free Nunavut Made education that is already subpar the rest of Canada…
No 5 I don`t know about the Tribunal you are referring to in Coral Harbour but I believe that this situation is quite common and quite wasteful.
Putting all these small departments in `` have not communitie`` was done in the name of decentralization.
THis was the sprinkling of jobs in the smaller communities that was requested by the MLA s of the day based on a grand principle. Boards and agencies in very small community are a very wasteful way of operating.
A good look at those would be a great step toward saving money and becoming finally operational.
I know of one or 2 functions in Cape Dorset that are desperate black holes where nothing gets done and nobody answers the phone or e-mails.
I have recommended to more than one Premier to have someone living in Ottawa who knows how to attend meetings, who is professional and can replace all the GN’ers who love to travel down there, even for minor meetings.
Paul, hopefully you will listen to this, thanks.