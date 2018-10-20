Nunavut NHL star Jordin Tootoo announces retirement
Tootoo plans to work with Indigenous youth
Thanking everyone who helped him with his hockey career and in life, Jordin Tootoo announced his retirement on Friday evening in Brandon, Man., where he started playing professional hockey with the Wheat Kings in 1999.
“I am retiring with no regret, ” Tootoo, 35, the first Inuk to reach the National Hockey League, said at the news conference about his retirement, announced earlier in a short tweet.
After 220 regular season games with the Wheat Kings and 723 games in the NHL I have decided to retire from the NHL to focus on giving back to the Indigenous community. @NHLBlackhawks @PredsNHL @NJDevils @DetroitRedWings @bdnwheatkings— Jordin Tootoo (@Jtootoo22) October 19, 2018
After starting with the Brandon Wheat Kings, Tootoo went on to play for the Nashville Predators in 2001 and also played for the Detroit Red Wings, New Jersey Devils and Chicago Black Hawks, racking up 65 goals, 96 assists and 1,010 penalty minutes during his time with the NHL.
For his contributions to Indigenous hockey, Tootoo was saluted at the Edmonton Oilers vs. Nashville Predators game in Edmonton where he received a standing ovation and a recorded tribute, which you can watch here.
“I will leave this game at peace with myself and with memories that will last a lifetime,” Tootoo said in Brandon where he and his father Barney had earlier participated in the Wheat Kings game-day skate in the morning.
Sometimes overcome with emotion during the news conference, Tootoo said it was difficult to describe what he was feeling but he said it could be summed up with one word: “gratitude.”
Tootoo said he plans to remain close to his roots and work with Indigenous youth.
“I am deeply concerned about some of the challenges facing our northern communities, especially teen suicide and untreated mental health issues,” he said.
Tootoo said he wants to work with communities to create awareness about mental health and to support suicide prevention efforts.
Earlier this year, Tootoo collaborated with Calm Air on a video contest aimed to improve mental health in the Kivalliq region.
Tootoo’s brother Terrence, also a talented hockey player, died from suicide in August 2002. An annual Terrence Tootoo hockey tournament in Rankin Inlet now continues in Terrence’s memory.
Addressing people in Rankin Inlet during the news conference, Tootoo told how Terrence had been his inspiration: “His final words to me were, Jordin, go all the way, take care of the family, you are the man, he said…. I can only hope that I live up to your expectations, bro.”
You can watch the entire news conference here.
In Rankin Inlet, while growing up in a household troubled by alcohol addiction and violence, going out on the land and playing hockey were sources of happiness for the two brothers, Tootoo related in his 2014 book, “All the way: my life on ice.”
Tootoo then took his talent in the sport all the way to the NHL, with a stint in rehab on the way, and in a 2014 interview Tootoo told Nunatsiaq News that he wanted everyone to be more open and honest.
“I just want everyone to be more open, and to be more honest with each other. Once that happens, you become a happier person.”
“Let’s all help one another, especially in our communities,” Tootoo said.
“We grow up knowing everybody, and sometimes you’re afraid to speak up because you don’t want anyone to know your problems—but hey, lookit—let’s be honest here. They’re probably fighting the same fight that you are.”
Inuit Tapiriit President Natan Obed recognized Tootoo’s contributions and perseverance over the weekend in a statement, saying “Jordin has shown Inuit that we can come from our small Inuit Nunangat communities and succeed at the highest levels of our chosen sport. Thank you for persevering when there were many barriers in your path.”
(7) Comments:
Congradulations. Hard work pays off now you can enjoy a regular job and life. Right now our youth can use good advice through our the communities. Now that pot or dope is legal. Sure is going to hurt our kids
We are proud to be fellow Inuks of the first NHL inukallak.
I am still your fan, Jordin Tootoo.
We wish you the best whatever you do and wherever you may go.
Congratulations Jordin.
I have had the pleasure of meeting you and want to say thank you for some great hockey.
All the best to you and your family.
Take care and good luck on your future endeavors.
I can never get sick of watching his youtube highlights!
Goosebumps every time!
Proud of you Jor. You made it, and for your love for Ter, you did live up to Ter’s expectations plus more. I miss Ter so much too, I know he’s up in Heaven beaming with pride telling everyone “HEY! LOOK! THATS MY BABY BRO!”
What a great run Jordin. Years burning up the natural ice in Rankin Inlet minor hockey. A touch playing in western NWT, Sherwood Park, Alberta and The Pas-OCN JR A. Then playing WHL for Brandon, Manitoba, before playing in the big league–NHL!
Though after hundreds of hockey games, I still say you were amazing at the Rankin Inlet, Atom Minor Hockey Tournament, back in the day. Your skates became wheels off a formula 1 race car. Pumping up all players trying to keep up with or to slow you.
Cheered on by roof-rocking Rankin and Kivalliq hockey fans. As eyes popped out of western NWT parents and coaches watching these lighting fast games. Saying they’ve never experienced wickedly fast and top-skilled hockey play over in their western NWT. Or have ever been in an arena stuffed with thunderous cheering fans-For Atoms hockey.
Believe Jordin as you’ve shown, you’ll tell kids: What you let your mind think… It will take you there.
Congratulations Jordin you have lived up to being a great role model for children from Nunavut Territory especially the children and youth of Rankin Inlet.I wish you all the best in your next part of your life’s journey.