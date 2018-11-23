NEWS: Around the Arctic

Nunavut, Nunavik slated for national alert system test on Nov. 28

Test will take place across Nunavut time zones, at 1:55 p.m. eastern, and in Nunavik at 2:55 p.m.

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



If you're watching TV in Quebec on Nov. 28, this is the message you see in French and English. In Nunavut, you'll also see a message in Inuktitut, but written in Roman orthography, which will say, “This is a test. No action required. For more information: http://www.cgs.gov.nu.ca/npas.” If you're watching TV in Quebec on Nov. 28, this is the message you see in French and English. In Nunavut, you'll also see a message in Inuktitut, but written in Roman orthography, which will say, “This is a test. No action required. For more information: http://www.cgs.gov.nu.ca/npas.”

November 23, 2018 - 8:05 am

Be prepared for a test of the national Alert Ready system next Wednesday, Nov. 28, across Nunavut and Nunavik.

Nunavut’s emergency management division, under the Department of Community and Government Services, said a test of the national system will take place simultaneously across all Nunavut time zones.

The test will take place at 1:55 p.m. EST, 12:55 p.m. CST and 11:55 a.m. MST, via certain cellular, TV and radio networks. A test will also be conducted in each province and territory.

In Nunavik, as in the rest of Quebec, it will take place at 2:55 p.m.

The test alert message reads: “This is a test. No action required. For more information: http://www.cgs.gov.nu.ca/npas.”

In Nunavik, you’ll be directed to http://www.alert.gouv.qc.ca.

In Nunavut, the message will be in all official languages, with Inuktitut written in roman orthography, as the national transmission system does not support syllabics.

Canadian television channels will display the alert message. Radio transmission of the message will be via CBC Radio. Cellular message alerts will be received by mobile phones connected to an LTE network with settings adjusted to receive test messages.

Cellular reception of the test message will depend on device compatibility, connection to an LTE network, cell-tower availability and coverage, device software and settings.

Transmission of the test will only affect TV and radio channels for about 30 seconds, during which you’ll hear an eight-second tone, which you can listen to here.

The Alert Ready national system is designed to deliver potentially lifesaving alerts to Canadians about emergencies, which could include fires, tornados, hurricanes, contaminated water, poor air quality or terrorist threats.

Ongoing testing ensures the system works as intended and identifies areas that need adjustments, said the Government of Nunavut in its public service announcement about the test.

Nunavummiut can obtain more information here, while in Quebec, Nunavimmiut can find out more here.