NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut police arrest intoxicated teen with loaded firearm

Arrest made without incident at Sanikiluaq home March 7

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



On March 7, RCMP officers responded to a disturbance at a home in Sanikiluaq involving an intoxicated youth with a loaded firearm. (PHOTO COURTESY OF WIKIPEDIA COMMONS) On March 7, RCMP officers responded to a disturbance at a home in Sanikiluaq involving an intoxicated youth with a loaded firearm. (PHOTO COURTESY OF WIKIPEDIA COMMONS)

March 08, 2018 - 4:15 pm

Nunavut police have arrested and charged a Sanikiluaq teen with careless use of a firearm after a brief but tense standoff.

On Wednesday evening, March 7, RCMP officers responded to a disturbance at a home in the Baffin community, involving an intoxicated youth with a loaded firearm.

When police arrived, a 16-year-old man tried to flee through the back door of the home. He was arrested “without incident,” though the RCMP said there was a loaded gun at the rear door where the arrest took place.

The 16-year-old was charged with careless use of a firearm and mischief for the damage he caused to the home, RCMP said in a release. His bail hearing was scheduled for March 8.

RCMP in the North Baffin community of Pond Inlet were dealing with another standoff in that community overnight.

The incident appear to have ended mid-morning March 8, though Nunavut RCMP has yet to provide an update.