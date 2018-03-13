NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut power corp seeks applicants for Laura Ulluriaq Gauthier scholarship

$5,000 award goes annually to a top post-secondary student from Nunavut

March 13, 2018 - 1:30 pm

Nunavut’s Laura Ulluriaq Gauthier Scholarship has put out its annual call for applicants.

Launched in 2001, the $5,000 scholarship is presented annually to a student pursuing post-secondary education.

The award, administered by Nunavut’s Qulliq Energy Corp., honours Gauthier, originally from Pangnirtung, who died suddenly in 2000 of a brain aneurysm in her sleep at the age of 30.

A September 1999 issue of Time magazine had named her one of Canada’s young people to watch.

Gauthier was an assistant deputy minister in Nunavut’s executive and intergovernmental affairs department, where she played a major role in the formation of the Nunavut Power Corp., which later became the QEC.

Nunavummiut students enrolled in a post-secondary education program for the September 2018 semester are eligible to apply. The successful candidate will be chosen based on a strong academic record and outstanding community involvement.

Applications for the $5,000 scholarship will be accepted until June 30, a QEC release said.

Last year’s winner of the scholarship was Art Sateana of Rankin Inlet, now a pre-med student at the University of Manitoba.

For more information or to download the application form, you can visit the QEC’s website or phone the QEC’s customer care line at 1-866-710-4200.