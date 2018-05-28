MLA grills Nunavut premier about money spent on Ottawa trade show
"You have to spend money to make money"
Nunavut Premier Paul Quassa faced lots of questions in the Nunavut legislature May 25 about the large amount of money his government spent earlier this year on the Northern Lights conference and trade show in Ottawa.
But Quassa defended the $570,000-plus that the territorial government spent to send more than 60 people to the event and host other delegates at an evening of Nunavut food and music.
“You have to spend money to make money,” Quassa said.
That’s after Arviat North-Whale Cove MLA John Main repeatedly questioned Quassa about the money the Government of Nunavut spent on the conference and trade show.
According to a breakdown furnished by Quassa to Main, in response to a written question, the GN spent a total of $385,046.69 on the event.
But that figure rises to more than $570,000 when government contributions to the Baffin Regional Chamber of Commerce are included.
Delegates at the Northern Lights event, which takes place every two years, included the three northern premiers, presidents of the Inuit regional and national organizations and representatives from Greenland, along with Carolyn Bennett, the federal minister of Crown-Indigenous relations and northern affairs and other government officials and business leaders from Nunavut, Nunavik and Labrador.
The contingent that the GN bankrolled included cabinet ministers, public servants, ministerial staff, the commissioner of Nunavut and Quassa’s spouse.
The GN also paid for “Nunavut Night,” billed as an evening of Nunavut entertainment, art, and food, where guests sampled dishes such as caribou sliders and sliced maple cold smoked Arctic char, and listened to music from Riit, Silla + Rise, and the Inuuqatigiit Band.
The response to Main’s questions revealed that the GN paid:
• $137,236.51 in airfare and charter expenses.
• $61,318,74 for accommodations.
• $32,683.89 in per diems.
• $66,253.30 in registration fees.
• $87,554.25 in other expenses.
The GN also gave the regional chamber of commerce $166,650 from the Department of Economic Development and Transportation’s strategic investment program, as well as $25,000 as a sponsorship for the trade show.
Main, who spoke in the chamber, while holding a GN document on an action plan to tackle food insecurity in Nunavut, where the majority of Inuit adults don’t get enough food to eat, questioned the amount of money spent in Ottawa on the event.
Bur Quassa said that the conference and trade show provided a chance to show off Nunavut and build interest in Nunavut.
And bringing everyone to Ottawa was a good way to introduce the leaders of the new Nunavut government, he said.
“We were a new government; we were just starting,” he said. “This gave us an opportunity to introduce those interest groups to our ministers. This also gave us an opportunity to meet various federal ministers.
“Certainly we don’t take this lightly at all.”
Quassa also said that for the next Northern Lights Conference and Trade Show, “it will be different.”
(15) Comments:
Good job John, there is no accountability to tax payers money.Hope you are not going to be in trouble for asking reasons Or make you keep quite by MR. PQ. wish that money could have been invested in bringing resources to Nunavut.
Complete waste of money….I guess he feels like he is a royal with his limo service and lavish entourage…In a previous post it stated that his wife attended was that on Nunavuts dime too…? Sounds like misappropriation to me and I can guarantee you nothing will come out of it..been to these conferences before and once it’s done it’s forgotten within 3 days. Trust me there’s very little to “show off” about Nunavut that will be of interest to southerners and nobody cares who 50 leaders are that have never graduated high school….
Particularly appalling was the $7,200 in taxpayer money paid for a private car and driver to chauffeur the Premier back and forth between his hotel and the conference site ... the total distance about 300 metres one way!!! When questioned about it the Premier got quite defensive saying that it was cold and slippery, please remind where this guy lives again!?! LOL
If you read some other articles related to this, you’ll find that a lot of the side-meetings that took place did indeed secure funds to come into Nunavut.
That $500,000 goes along way into bringing investors to the territory. It goes much further than it going directly to the territory.
Wow, pricey!!
But seriously, come on John, the self congratulations society needed a gathering to let off some steam and congratulate itself.
I’m sure this is in Tuuraqtavut somewhere.
Poor Paul….charter. Oh boy. Was that for Cabinet who were to good to catch regular flights? Left behind in 1999.
They forget the people who they are representing, like DJ, GET OFF YOUR HIGH HORSE.
Yes, makes perfect sense, you gotta spend money to make money. Get with it John.
However, bet Mr. Main knows PQ is simply following…
Control perception and you control reality.
And you control perception by controlling belief.
PQ is desperately attempting to have all of Nunavut believe, that Nunavut Government’s spending bucks without a plan or proof, is all what’s needed to make money.
By spending half a million $’s made a return back on each dollar invested of $10, $1,000, $10,000 or more? Simply proving money will be gained on this, this at this date. this year with X dollar gained.
We’ve heard business investments will dry up overnight. Or currently fence sitting, because unsure of Nunavut’s coming Carbon tax and soaring go green electricity prices. Thus, spending money in Nunavut may cause a painful money drain instead, thus best to stop spending money.
Is this why PQ is trying to control a rosy $$$’s perception future, when reality, it’s a dark coming $’s loss?
# 3 are you serious that Mr. Premier spent $7.200 for private car and driver. Man he is enjoying his life at tax payers expenses. Why not he be defensive truth always hurts. I am sure his wife need a break from poor living conditions to luxury hotels and all the attension she could get my lady.
What about the homeless people and women who are abused and living with hopelessness ,not even thinking about the best interest of Nunavimmuit but his own entertainment and feeding people in ottawa in a luxury hotels. Who cares about Nunavimmuit, let them go to…..
On top of all this you have to add all the money that did not come directly with a Gov of Nunavut cheque but comes from taxpayers dollars all the same .
All the alphabet soup organisations that sent `` delegates`` are in one way or another funded by Joe Public, cities, hamlets, economic dev organisations, tourism associations, wellness organisations and the list goes on….
All the federal government departments, Nav Canada, etc…
I want to know if comment #3 is true.
If it is, sickening, and shame on you Paul. You continue to prove how entitled and out of touch with you are from the realities of Nunavut.
I would love to se a line by line accounting for the $87,554.25 listed as “” other”” expenses.
Are we suppose to believe that the federal protocol for distributing funding is not based on proposals that are submitted and screened? That the only way to get federal funding is through a face to face visit? Certainly if that’s the case we should have more permanent staff in Ottawa who can sit on the steps of every federal government department with a $ign and their hands laid out.
May be it was for all the other spouses to attend. I agree we need more of a breakdown. How many folks seen other spouses? How many people were supposedly at the booth. Must have be the size of the last supper with everyone sitting around it.
anyone remember when he was the NTI President?????as if this is a surprise.