Nunavut RCMP arrest man alleged to have “requested sexual services” from two Iqaluit youth

Sean Qaunaq, 29, of Igloolik will appear in Nunavut court today

June 14, 2018 - 9:30 am

A 29-year old man, Sean Qaunaq of Igloolik, will appear in the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit today to face charges related to an incident in which he allegedly tried to buy sexual services from two youth in Iqaluit.

The Iqaluit RCMP arrested the man after it was reported that he approached two youth who were walking through the Iqaluit downtown area during the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 12.

The police said late Wednesday that the man is alleged to have “requested sexual services from the two young people in exchange for payment.”

“The investigation is in its infancy but two counts of communicating with a person under the age of 18 for the purpose of obtaining sexual services, two counts of invitation to sexual touching and one count of breach of undertaking has been laid,” the police release said.