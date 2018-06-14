Nunavut RCMP arrest man alleged to have “requested sexual services” from two Iqaluit youth
Sean Qaunaq, 29, of Igloolik will appear in Nunavut court today
A 29-year old man, Sean Qaunaq of Igloolik, will appear in the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit today to face charges related to an incident in which he allegedly tried to buy sexual services from two youth in Iqaluit.
The Iqaluit RCMP arrested the man after it was reported that he approached two youth who were walking through the Iqaluit downtown area during the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 12.
The police said late Wednesday that the man is alleged to have “requested sexual services from the two young people in exchange for payment.”
“The investigation is in its infancy but two counts of communicating with a person under the age of 18 for the purpose of obtaining sexual services, two counts of invitation to sexual touching and one count of breach of undertaking has been laid,” the police release said.
Just wow, blows my mind.
Used to be safe walking around in iqaluit.
It hasn’t been safe in Iqaluit, after hours, for many years. After the drinking establishments close, people are attacked in some way, on a regular basis.
With daytime public drunkenness on the increase, thanks to the wine and beer store, I’m sure daytime attacks have increased now, too.
If every assault was publicly reported then the daily news would be full this sad behavior.
Good thing their parents taught them to speak up! Now if all young people were to report anyone who approaches them. The two young people just saved others from him! Keep em talking and there will be less assholes on the street!