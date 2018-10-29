Nunavut RCMP arrest Apex man following Sunday knife attack
After a short standoff, Takialuk Sagiatook, 39, faces one count of aggravated assault
A standoff that occurred yesterday afternoon in the Iqaluit satellite community of Apex ended with the arrest of a 39-year-old man.
An RCMP news release said late Monday, Oct, 29, that on Sunday, Oct. 28, the Iqaluit RCMP received a call from the city’s emergency measures services reporting a person had received “a serious laceration.”
“It was also reported that the suspect was still inside a residence in the Apex area,” the RCMP release said.
Members of the Iqaluit RCMP immediately went to Apex in response, the release said.
Police said they learned a man had assaulted another person with a weapon.
Police were able to contain the residence and attempted to contact the man, who was alone inside.
They then obtained a warrant to enter the residence, where they located and arrested the man, the release said.
Takialuk Sagiatook, 39, now faces a charge of aggravated assault, under section 268 of the Criminal Code of Canada.
Sagiatook had been set to appear Oct. 29, today, at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit.