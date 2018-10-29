NEWS: Iqaluit

Nunavut RCMP arrest Apex man following Sunday knife attack

After a short standoff, Takialuk Sagiatook, 39, faces one count of aggravated assault

Takialuk Sagiatook, 39, who faces a charge of aggravated assault in connection with an incident that took place Oct. 28 in Apex, is set to appear Oct. 29 in Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit. (FILE PHOTO)

A standoff that occurred yesterday afternoon in the Iqaluit satellite community of Apex ended with the arrest of a 39-year-old man.

An RCMP news release said late Monday, Oct, 29, that on Sunday, Oct. 28, the Iqaluit RCMP received a call from the city’s emergency measures services reporting a person had received “a serious laceration.”

“It was also reported that the suspect was still inside a residence in the Apex area,” the RCMP release said.

Members of the Iqaluit RCMP immediately went to Apex in response, the release said.

Police said they learned a man had assaulted another person with a weapon.

Police were able to contain the residence and attempted to contact the man, who was alone inside.

They then obtained a warrant to enter the residence, where they located and arrested the man, the release said.

Takialuk Sagiatook, 39, now faces a charge of aggravated assault, under section 268 of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Sagiatook had been set to appear Oct. 29, today, at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit.

