NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut RCMP hold suspect in Pond Inlet homicide

Man, 23, dies early this morning

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The RCMP detachment in Pond Inlet. Police in Pond Inlet are now holding one suspect in custody, following the death by homicide this morning of a 23-year-old man. Major crimes and forensic identification officers are still investigating, police said. (FILE PHOTO) The RCMP detachment in Pond Inlet. Police in Pond Inlet are now holding one suspect in custody, following the death by homicide this morning of a 23-year-old man. Major crimes and forensic identification officers are still investigating, police said. (FILE PHOTO)

November 09, 2018 - 4:40 pm

As a six-person coroner’s jury in Pond Inlet pondered the tragic 2017 death of a 20-year-old youth, the community was afflicted by another tragedy this morning: the death by homicide of a 23-year-old man.

One suspect, whose age, gender and name are not yet released, is now held in custody, the Nunavut RCMP said in a release.

Police have not announced what charge or charges the suspect might face.

“The investigation is still in its early stages. However, further information ‎will be shared when available,” police said.

Members of the Pond Inlet detachment, the Nunavut major crimes unit and the Nunavut RCMP forensic identification section are investigating the 23-year-old’s death with the office of the chief coroner, police said.

Participants at the coroner’s inquest held a moment of silence this morning in response to the tragedy.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this difficult time,” the RCMP said.