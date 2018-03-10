NEWS: Nunavut

“Situation” in Baker Lake has ended peacefully, RCMP report

Man now in custody, residents may resume normal activities

A potentially dangerous crisis in Baker Lake has ended peacefully, the RCMP have reported, with one adult man now held in custody. (FILE PHOTO)

March 10, 2018 - 10:34 am

A potentially dangerous crisis in Baker Lake has ended peacefully, the Nunavut RCMP has reported, with one adult man now held in custody.

“There is no longer a safety concern for the public, people can resume their normal activities,” Cpl. Henry Coman of the Nunavut RCMP said in a statement at around 11:30 a.m. eastern time.

At around 9:50 a.m. eastern time today, March 10, police had issued a warning about “a situation unfolding” in the Kivalliq region community of about 2,000 people.

And they warned people to stay away from house 7015.

Police have not yet stated what charges they will lay against the man they arrested today.

The incident comes hard on the heels of a dangerous 18-hour standoff in Pond Inlet that ended March 8.

There, an armed man barricaded himself on March 7 into a house where family members were present.

One round fired from the house hit a police vehicle and other shots were fired later from inside the house.

That incident ended after a man was found dead. Police believe he likely took his own life.

A team from the Calgary police are now investigating.

(More to follow)