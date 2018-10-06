NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut RCMP seeks help resolving arson case

Police say Baker Lake house fire was "set deliberately"

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Police in Baker Lake hope to receive information from the public about a fire set last weekend in a local residence, which caused extensive damage inside. (FILE PHOTO) Police in Baker Lake hope to receive information from the public about a fire set last weekend in a local residence, which caused extensive damage inside. (FILE PHOTO)

October 06, 2018 - 1:45 pm

The Baker Lake RCMP is urging people to provide tips to police if they have any information about who set fire to a house last Sunday in this community of about 2,000 people.

On Sept. 30 at about 6:45 p.m., the Baker Lake fire department was called to 4025 4th Crescent, said a release issued this afternoon by the RCMP.

The initial investigation determined that the fire was “set deliberately,” police said, and it is “being investigated as an arson.”

The RCMP said the house was unoccupied. Nobody was injured, but damage to the interior was extensive, police said.

This investigation continues with assistance from the Nunavut Fire Marshall’s Office, the RCMP release said.

If you have information or or know anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the fire, you can contact the Baker Lake RCMP detachment at 867-793-0123 or Crime Stoppers:

• By calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

• By typing a tip online.

• By texting NWTNUTIPS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES)