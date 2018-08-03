NEWS: Iqaluit

Nunavut RCMP seize cocaine, cannabis in Iqaluit drug raid

Seized drugs valued at $39 grand

Lebel-Dune is in police custody and faces two counts of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. (FILE PHOTO)

August 03, 2018 - 4:25 pm

An Iqaluit man is charged with the intent to traffic drugs, following an Aug. 2 police search of a private residence in the city.

Maxime Lebel-Dube, 32, is in police custody and faces two counts of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

In the search, the RCMP found 139 grams of cocaine, 552 grams of marijuana and $12,435 in cash.

“The estimated total street value of the seized drugs in Iqaluit is approximately $39,000,” the RCMP said.

Police are still investigating.

Lebel-Dube will appear in the Nunavut Court of Justice on Dec. 6, 2018, in Iqaluit.

Residents can report drug trafficking by contacting their local RCMP detachment or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. RCMP encourage Nunavummiut to do so.