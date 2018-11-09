Nunavut school buses need funding boost, DEAs say
“If we started the buses up again now, we would not have the money to run the bus until March when it is colder”
School buses are not regularly running in communities across Nunavut, and student attendance is taking a hit as a result, say representatives from the territory’s district education authorities.
“The buses aren’t running on a daily basis. Some students won’t attend if the bus is not working properly,” said Peter Iviq, Pangirtung’s DEA director, at the annual meeting of the Nunavut Coalition of District Education Authorities on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
Poor attendance was another concern raised by many at the meeting.
Some schools have decided to encourage students to go to class by running raffles and offering prizes. But daily operation of a school bus would be a bigger help, representatives said.
In Kugluktuk, the DEA can only afford to run the school buses between November and March.
“There are grizzly bears now,” said Theresa Adamache, who represents the Kugluktuk DEA.
“If we started the buses up again now, we would not have the money to run the bus until March when it is colder.”
Kugluktuk received about $47,000 this year to operate its school bus, but Adamache said that budget would need to be doubled to pay drivers to operate the bus year-round.
Adamache says she sent a letter to Paul Quassa when he was the minister of education, several months ago, but never heard back from him.
In Naujaat, there are two schools but only one bus, and one bus driver. The Naujaat DEA sent a letter to the Department of Education and filled out funding requests to hire a second driver, but they have not heard back about it, either.
Paul Puqiqnaq, representing the Gjoa Haven DEA, said the community spends between $30,000 and $40,000 annually just to rent a garage for their school bus from the hamlet.
“It’s a lot of money that could be used for other projects,” Puqiqnaq said.
As for Grise Fiord, that school district does not have a bus, but they are starting to see bears come out, Anne Akeearok said.
In Qikiqtarjuaq, Jonah Keyookta says the mayor did a lot of lobbying to get the school a bus.
“It’s not operating today but it is near operational,” Keyookta said.
In Hall Beach, meanwhile, the school bus sits unused because the community doesn’t have a qualified bus driver.
“We have a school bus, but it’s just eating up our funds,” said Solomon Nasook, Hall Beach’s DEA chair.
All of the communities, with the exception of Iqaluit, don’t need busses. 5-10min walk MAX isn’t a reason to be bussed. Students can walk out on the land for hours and not get tired, so why are we bussing them to school? And they’re also being bussed home for lunch. That money should be used for lunch programs instead of shipping the food security problem away for an hour at lunch.
Nunavut needs to clean up it’s out of sight out of mind mentality.
#1, if you had a Child who had worry about running away from a Grizzly Bear of a Polar Bear would on their walk to school or in -40C without the wind chill would you change your tune?
#1 you are right/ Most communities don’t need busses. It’s a political thing. Keeping buses on the road is a huge headache for some communities….no trained drivers, small budgets , no where to store the buses, vandalism,...etc… more headache than they are worth. But DEA’s just love their buses.
Hey #1?..lets see if u would want your 6 year old walking to school in Jan in a community that is very hilly and always loose dogs around..and some homes are more than 5 minute walk to school..if u live at the end of Valley In Dorset for example even a grown healthy person walking to sam Pudlat school would take about 25 minutes..
LMAO - you obviously haven’t been to most communities in Nunavut. You need to understand that it gets up to -60 in the colder months with the wind chill. Families sometimes dont have enough to buy warm winter clothing, even if they make it themselves by sewing, they use modern material now and they have to buy those.
#1 think of the children. I’ve never heard of students walking for hours….
To all the folks who think it’s too dangerous for kids to walk to school, get off the couch and walk them there then! You could use the exercise too. Plus, if it’s so dangerous, why do so many kids roam around day and night in Nunavut? It seems safe enough when school is not the destination.
As for raffles and prizes for attendance? How about society cuts the welfare benefits to homes where kids don’t attend? Have $20 come off the cheque for every day of school missed over the first 10 or so a year (to allow for the occasional day of illness). Teaching people not to do anything unless they are offered a prize or incentive, when education is expensive and is there for their benefit, is not the way to go.
#2 & #4 so what’s in place to protect the children from the polar bears , grizzly bears, and the -40C or ever -60C when they are waiting 10 to 20 minutes at bus stop for the bus to come?
Leave it to the GN to find the only locations in each community where children have to walk uphill to school and then turn around at the end of the day and again walk uphill to get back home.
Of course the DEAs are also complicit in thinking that they bought self repairing and self driving buses.
For the 99% of parents who are unable to walk with your child to school because it’s too far, and yes I know that you all go to work early and stay late, maybe you have a neighbour with a snowmobile or ATV who could lend a hand.
That’s not to say that there shouldn’t be buses running, but let’s face reality here. Where there is a will, there is a way. Each community needs a solution that works for their own community, and then have one or two backup plans.
The most important job as a parent is to prepare their child for being an adult, and that includes an education.