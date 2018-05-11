NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut seeks justice committee members

Resolute Bay is one of several Nunavut communities seeking members for its justice committee. (FILE PHOTO/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS) Resolute Bay is one of several Nunavut communities seeking members for its justice committee. (FILE PHOTO/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

May 11, 2018 - 1:30 pm

Nunavut’s communities of Hall Beach, Kugaaruk, Kugluktuk and Resolute Bay are all seeking members for their justice committees.

These committees help deliver restorative justice programs, as a means of diverting offenders who have committed less-serious crimes from the courts.

Applicants should have “knowledge and experience in dealing with social issues, restorative justice and Inuit societal values” and be “interested in helping victims and offenders,” according to a news release issued by Nunavut’s Justice Department.

Justice committee members will receive training on their roles and responsibilities. While these are volunteer positions, members receive honoraria for attending meetings.

Applicants are asked to submit their resumés and criminal record checks to their local community justice outreach workers. Potential applicants are also asked to direct questions to their local outreach workers:

• In Hall Beach: L.-J. Gibbons, at hbcjow@gmail.com, or at 867-928-8120.

• In Kugaaruk: Celine Ningark, at Hamlet_of_just@qiniq.com, or at 867-769-6281.

• In Kugluktuk: Joanne Taptuna, at justice@kugluktuk.ca or 867-982-6510.

• In Resolute Bay: Ameela Aqiatusuk, at cjowresolute@outlook.com, or at 867-252-3005.

The deadline for applications is May 31.