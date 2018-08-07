NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut seeks proposals for women’s empowerment initiatives

Projects to run from October 2018 to March 2019

Elisapee Sheutiapik is Nunavut's minister of family services. The department she oversees is seeking proposals for community-based projects that aim to promote women's empowerment in the territory. (FILE PHOTO)

August 07, 2018 - 1:30 pm

Nunavut’s Department of Family Services is calling for proposals for community-based projects that aim to promote women’s empowerment in the territory.

The projects have to be carried out between Oct. 15, 2018, and March 31, 2019.

Individuals, community-based non-profit organizations and municipal corporations can apply for funding under the following headings:

• Leadership skills

• Employment

• Economic self-sufficiency

• Wellness

• Self-reliance

• Traditional knowledge

The amount of funding available was not included in the call for proposals.

Those interested in applying can contact, the family violence project officer, here or at 867 975-5236, for copies of the application, guidelines or any other questions.

If applicable, applicants must provide proof of current standing with Nunavut Legal Registries.

The application deadline is Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. EST.