Nunavut still a leader in crime: StatCan
Territory's Crime Severity Index is the second-highest after the N.W.T.
Nunavut continues to lag behind the rest of Canada in curbing violent crime.
This is the unsettling portrait that emerges from a recently released and detailed look by Statistics Canada into the Crime Severity Index, or CSI, of provinces and territories.
The CSI not only takes into account the volume of crime, but also the relative severity of crime.
For 2017, six provinces and all the territories reported increases in CSI, StatCan said.
Nunavut’s CSI of 297.6 is second only to that of the Northwest Territories at 303.8, and more than four times Canada’s rate of 72.9.
In 2017, Nunavut’s CSI rose due to several homicides, although the index offset this increase by declines in break-and-enters.
For many crimes, Nunavut showed rates several times higher in 2017 than for Canada, such as for homicide, which was nearly nine times higher in Nunavut due to the territory’s six homicides in 2017.
In 2017 in Nunavut, firearms offences were also up by 29 per cent while impaired driving charges were up by 53 per cent, Statcan said.
Rates of police-reported cannabis offences varied considerably among the provinces and territories, StatCan noted, with the highest rates reported in the N.W.T. and Nunavut.
On the positive, StatCan said there were large declines in the rates of fraud in Nunavut, which was down by 34 per cent. Police-reported sexual assaults were down by six per cent and break-and-enters were down by four per cent.
The Nunavut youth CSI was down by nine per cent—and by 33 per cent since 2007—but it still remains four times higher than overall in Canada.
StatCan also compared the numbers of police-reported crimes with the size of the population—and here Nunavut also surpassed the Canadian average, with seven times more crimes, or 13,279 incidents, in its much smaller population. As well, Nunavut saw eight times the average number of violent crimes, with 3,127 incidents, five times as many property crimes, with 5,799 incidents, and 4,353 other crimes under the Criminal Code of Canada. Since 2007, crime has risen in Nunavut by 16 per cent, StatCan said.
That’s the largest increase of any province or territory in Canada. Quebec, for example, has cut its crime by 34 per cent since 2007.
in the real numbers Nunavut has tiniest homicides and crime in Canada, the numbers that are used in estimation is 1:100,000 people
I think there’s an error here. Nunavik has even higher rates.
#2 I think Nunavik is Quebec
Hey *2 we fall Under quebecs statatics, didn t you read the above story , we re down 34 %. (SARCASEM)
I understand the math of the per 100 000 population.
Due to Nunavuts inability to understand the math, the calculations should be based off of per 35 000.
Although the violence in Nunavut is high, a lot of the violence is not directed at random strangers. Homicide for example is almost always a spouse. There is no killer on the loose killing random strangers. There are no gang wars that are getting kids shot at playgrounds. People are not getting shot at at restaurants.
I feel safer in Nunavut then i would in Toronto.
Stats are stats and can be misleading in their presentation
How ever you present it, the REAL number of 6 murders in 2017 are 7 too many. For our population that number of homicides is excessive.
So far 5 this year by the end of May ???
So very very sad and we continue to have very little mental health support.
“Police-reported sexual assaults were down by six per cent and break-and-enters were down by four per cent”.
NO people just give up reporting because of the issues trying to get justice for those who do the crime. Just look at any community FB page. always posts about stolen bikes, ATV’s, Cars, Break ins.
“There are no gang wars” There are gangs just not as organized as such in other parts of the world. Bullying is a major thing in most communities….just watch small groups bullying others all the time…this then leads to suicides and or retaliation as noted in the report “Crime Severity Index” which is why “Nunavut, firearms offences were also up by 29 per cent”
“while impaired driving charges were up by 53 per cent”
If all communities would do more check points more regularly this would be up 300%.
Toronto for example population 2.7Million and 59 Homicides this year.
Thats about 1 homicide per 46k people
Nunavut has a population of 35k and there has been 6 homicides this year.