Nunavut still open to public input on cannabis regulations

March 9 marks deadline for submitting comments

You still have a few days to tell the Nunavut government how you think cannabis should be regulated in the territory, with the deadline for submitting comment cards set for March 9. (PHOTO BY BRIAN SHAMBLEN/FLICKR CC-BY 2.0)

March 05, 2018 - 10:45 am

Nunavut residents have until Friday to tell the Government of Nunavut what they think about the legalization of cannabis in Canada and how the territory should regulate the production, sale and consumption of recreational cannabis.

Comment cards are available in all communities at health centres, government liaison offices and income support offices, or can be downloaded and returned by email.

You can also simply email the government.

The federal government’s Bill C-45 is on track to legalize the sale and possession of recreational cannabis as of July 2018.

But it will be up to Nunavut to decide how the legislation applies throughout the territory, on issues such as imposing a minimum age and setting limits on where marijuana can be used.

So far, the GN has gauged public opinion through a survey distributed throughout the territory last fall.

And it recently wrapped up community consultations and released a discussion paper to spark feedback.

All provinces and territories, with the exception of Nunavut and Saskatchewan, have already come up with either a framework or proposed legislation around cannabis use.