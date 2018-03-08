Nunavut wastes money on mixed-up medical travel, Aivilik MLA says
Health minister says medical travel review to wrap up by next year
Nunavummiut suffer from too many mix-ups in medical travel scheduled by the Department of Health, Aivilik MLA Patterk Netser said yesterday in the legislative assembly.
“There is a systemic failure to provide good services in the area of medical travel,” Netser said in a member’s statement, repeating complaints he made earlier this year.
Netser said his constituents are getting stranded during medical travel and often have to use airport phones to contact the medical travel office.
And some people even fly south for medical appointments that never happen or that have been pushed to a later date, he said.
“It’s not set up right. It needs to be corrected,” he said.
Problems caused by botched medical travel have been raised many times in Nunavut’s legislature, especially following the airline codeshare agreements that made appointment schedules hard to streamline.
“I know about it and I can tell you that I do not agree with it and it is not acceptable,” said Health Minister Pat Angnakak.
“These problems aren’t just in one area. We have problems when it comes to travel, accommodations, escorts, appointments and that’s why we are in the middle of doing our comprehensive review.”
In July, the Department of Health launched a review of its medical travel policy, with the goal of surveying Nunavummiut about their experiences.
But Netser wanted to know when his constituents will start to see change.
“It seems that everything is in review, review, review. When will this review be done?” he asked.
Angnakak said she expects that review to be completed by next year. A report with recommendations should follow, she said.
“It will take some time to figure this out. It’s not an easy thing to just fix overnight,” she said, adding that staff in her department meet regularly with airline companies, hotel operators and boarding home contractors to try and work out smoother operations.
“We are trying. I know as a minister there is a problem. It’s going to take some time because I just don’t have that magic wand. If I had that magic wand I could fix everything right away. It will take time. We’re dealing with complex issues.”
But Netser said this isn’t news to him.
“I recognize that organizing and delivering medical travel services is a complex task, I don’t deny that. However, medical travel is a very costly service,” he said. “That is happening on a repeated basis. We use a great amount of money for the Department of Health and this creates even more costs.”
Netser called on the department to assess how much money it is losing through medical travel errors—a commitment Angnakak said she couldn’t make.
She did say that medical travel is more difficult in the Kivalliq region because there is no medical boarding home there.
The previous Nunavut government looked at options for opening a medical boarding home in the Rankin area.
Angnakak said she raised this possibility during a recent meeting with the federal Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott.
Nunavummiut who have questions or concerns about their scheduled medical travel can contact Nunavut’s office of patient relations by phone at 1-855-438-3003 or by email at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
“We can still address problems as they come up on a daily basis,” Angnakak said.
Shuffle some of the government jobs, some of them are sitting too long in same chair and getting sick of their jobs.
Nunavut uses medical services from four different provinces and territories; Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta, and NWT.
It’s putting a strain on the wait-times for theses provinces/territories and prolonging medical treatment for Nunavummiut.
With all the money spent on these jurisdictions, it would be worthwhile for Nunavut to get a hospital with all the necessary equipment and personnel, it would save the territory some money in the long run.
But, that’s just in an ideal world. Nunavut will never likely to get such a facility. We’re just going to continue wasting money on missed/mis-scheduled appointments and escorts who just go drinking.
Great on our new Minister to do a long overdue review. some of the concerns or issues are obvious and can be implemented as they surface but it will be time consuming to get it right. how does NWT or Quebec manage or not manage?
Hey #2. Looking forward to seeing your analytics showing the savings in the long run. In particular, I would love to see how you plan to attract an orthopedic surgeon to permanently live in Rankin Inlet for example.
#2 You seriously think you can fill a hospital up north with all the necessary personnel (i.e. specialized doctors, nurses, surgeons..etc) on a full-time basis? Please explain to us how, because what I know is such individuals make big money everywhere and are in high demand global wide. Why would they settle for good in Nunavut?
How no one talk about medical travellers that fight each other, abuse there clients, drink, do drugs, break stuff, etc. Etc. Etc!!!!! How much money wasted on clients escorts who don’t follow rules?? I bet way more. Makes me so mad to see people embarrass Inuit and themselves at Larga. And SOOOOOO many second chances for people. Why?!?!? My sister was abused by her escort and he got to escort his brother and dad. Every time he drinks and fights!! Stop letting people break rules. They will keep doing it every time and they do. Poor medical travel always getting the blame. They so nice and work SO SO hard for everyone. Thankless job thatsfor sure. I used to clerk at health centre so I know. Medical travel works otherwise how is everybody getting to there appointments and surgeries??!! Stupid MLAs complain for one person but won’t tell people to follow the rules. It’s not fare for everyone that does.
Just like many other issues, please look at who does all the dispatching.
Are they really competents ? Are they really at work?
Theirs is a very important function that carries a lot of financial waste possibilities.
It is not to be left to slackers. This is a 24/7 everyday of the year job!!!!
Otherwise people are left stranded on Friday afternoon and waste the doctors, the hospitals and everybody`s time .
I understand the weather issues with travelling up North but there are also a good way and a bad way to track down people. That`s where efficiency comes in.
THank you
Also they need to make sure that patient show up to there appointments me having last name as a nurse I received in the mail couple different people never showed to their appointments. Me being honest I gave the notes directly to GN employees that did not show to their appointments I should have scan them and send the to medical travel, the nurse that was suppose to get and to the employees that took the free trip. Some have connections with head nurses as soon as they go health centers they get referred right away to travel to south they also need to investigate these missed appointments as this costed GN!
Welcome to Nunavut, everyone is on the take in some way or another.
My parents were immigrants to Canada about 70 years ago,a land
they loved more than their native India.
They worked hard and they prospered.
The only way we are going to get a good hospital in Nunavut is if
all people move to one convenient location and make it more
financially feasible.
This is what the British did with my grandparents and things were
a lot better off.
I would recommend Arviat, it could be accessed by a railroad.
With 40,000 people living in it would be like Yellowknife.
The financial realities of this world, the real bosses!