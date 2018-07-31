NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut woman charged following fatal hit and run

Louisa Gibbons charged with impaired driving causing death



An Arviat woman has now been charged in connection to a July 25 hit and run that killed a local man. (FILE PHOTO) An Arviat woman has now been charged in connection to a July 25 hit and run that killed a local man. (FILE PHOTO)

July 31, 2018 - 8:15 am

An Arviat woman faces charges related to a hit and run last week that killed a man in the Kivalliq community.

In the early hours of July 25, police were called to respond to a victim who had been struck and killed by a passing vehicle. The driver was no longer at the scene.

Nunavut RCMP officers later located the driver and launched an investigation, with the help of its major crime unit and RCMP traffic analysts from Manitoba.

Now Louisa Gibbons of Arviat faces three charges related to the hit and run, including impaired driving causing death, failure to remain at the scene of an accident and failure to comply with a court appearance notice.

Gibbons is scheduled to appear in Nunavut court on Aug. 21 to face those, and previous charges, including a prior impaired driving charge.

Community members have named the victim as James Issakiark.