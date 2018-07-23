NEWS: Iqaluit

Nunavut woman charged with arson after truck found ablaze

Firefighters doused fire, stopping it from spreading to nearby home

Smoke billows from a pickup truck set ablaze near Iqaluit’s Northmart on July 19. (SUBMITTED PHOTO) Smoke billows from a pickup truck set ablaze near Iqaluit’s Northmart on July 19. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

July 23, 2018 - 7:15 am

A 27-year-old woman has been charged with arson, after a pickup truck went up in flames near Iqaluit’s Northmart store on Thursday, July 19.

Nunavut RCMP came upon the fire in the 700 area of Iqaluit. The fire had spread to a second vehicle, where police say small explosions were observed.

This led the fire department to evacuate a nearby home as a precaution. No one was injured.

Firefighters doused the fire and stopped it from spreading to the home.

After a brief investigation, police arrested the 27-year-old woman, who was not named in a news release.

Besides arson, she also faces charges of possession of incendiary material and failure to comply with an undertaking.