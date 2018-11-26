NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut women’s council seeks new reps

Nominations open until Nov. 30

Elisapee Sheutiapik is the minister responsible for the Qulliit Nunavut Status of Women Council. (FILE PHOTO)

November 26, 2018 - 8:04 am

The Qulliit Nunavut Status of Women Council is seeking new representatives.

Elisapee Sheutiapik, the minister responsible for the council, said in a news release that she is accepting nominations for appointments to the organization until Nov. 30.

“Qulliit Nunavut Status of Women Council plays an important role in advocating for women and giving advice to the minister on matters affecting women in Nunavut,” said the news release.

The council’s website currently lists three councillor positions as being vacant, one for each of Nunavut’s regions.

Any woman living in Nunavut who is at least 18 years old is eligible to be nominated.

You can find a nomination form at the council’s website.

You can also request a nomination form from Sheutiapik’s office at 867-975- 5024 or at SBaillie@gov.nu.ca, or from the council’s office, toll free at 1-866-623-0346 or 867-979-6690 or at director@qnsw.ca.

Nominations must be received by 5 p.m. eastern time on Friday, Nov. 30.