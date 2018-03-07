NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut’s fuel tax rebate program could save you money

Program offers rebates from 3.1 to 6.4 cents per litre

Nunavut outfitters are among those who can benefit from a fuel tax rebate from the Government of Nunavut, if they meet certain conditions. (FILE PHOTO)

March 07, 2018 - 10:28 am

It’s tax time and, if you’re a harvester, outfitter, tourism operator or quarrier, you may be eligible to benefit from Nunavut’s Fuel Tax Rebate Program.

This program offers a fuel tax rebate to individuals for gasoline or diesel used in vehicles engaged in off-road activities, such as snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, motor boats, motorcycles and other licensed vehicles.

To qualify for the rebate, you must have purchased the fuel in Nunavut, where it was taxed under the Petroleum Products Tax Act.

Taxes paid on fuel for personal or recreational use are not eligible. The rebate can vary for 3.1 to 6.4 cents per litre.

Applicants who receive a fuel tax rebate are required to keep complete and accurate purchase records, and all documentation relating to fuel tax rebate claims, the Government of Nunavut said in a recent public service announcement.

And if you receive a fuel tax rebate you will be responsible for the documentation to support claims and the off-road fuel usage for four years after the end of the year in which the rebate is paid.

If you want to know more about the rebate program, please call 1-800-316-3324, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or go online for an application form.