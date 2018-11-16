NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut’s Inhabit Media wins Nature Inspiration Award

Honour given to those "whose leadership, innovation and creativity connect Canadians with nature and the natural world”

The Museum of Nature's 2018 Nature Inspiration Awards were announced at a gala on Wednesday, Nov. 7, at the museum, with about 120 in attendance. Among the recipients of this year's awards was Nunavut's Inhabit Media. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE MUSEUM OF NATURE)

Nunavut’s Inhabit Media was honoured last week during the Canadian Museum of Nature’s 2018 Nature Inspiration Awards.

The publishing house, which has offices in Iqaluit and Toronto, received a Nature Inspiration Award in the small-to-medium business category.

That’s one of seven categories for this year’s awards, which the museum says are given to “recognize individuals, groups and organizations whose leadership, innovation and creativity connect Canadians with nature and the natural world.”

“Inhabit Media is the only independent, Inuit-owned publishing house in Nunavut,” said a news release issued by the museum. “It publishes titles that preserve Inuit traditions and knowledge; most titles focus on nature and related connections.”

“Since its creation in 2006, Inhabit Media has published more than 100 titles in four languages (French, English, Inuktitut and Inuinnaqtun) in all genres—from children’s books to scientific information to graphic novels.”

The awards gala was held on Wednesday, Nov. 7, at the museum, with about 120 in attendance. While no one from Inhabit Media was able to be present, co-founder Neil Christopher sent along a video-recorded thank you, said a museum representative.

The Nature Inspiration Awards were inaugurated in 2014. Other recipients this year included an activist scientist combatting ocean plastics, a teenage researcher advocating against ocean acidification, and an innovative organization to safeguard migratory birds.