NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut’s Inuit birthright org names Kilikvak Karen Kabloona as CEO

Kilikvak Karen Kabloona leaves Nunavut government to start with NTI in December

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Kilikvak Karen Kabloona starts as NTI's new CEO in December. She previously served as associate deputy minister to the Government of Nunavut's quality of life secretariat. (FILE PHOTO) Kilikvak Karen Kabloona starts as NTI's new CEO in December. She previously served as associate deputy minister to the Government of Nunavut's quality of life secretariat. (FILE PHOTO)

November 13, 2018 - 3:30 pm

(Corrected Nov. 14, 9:10 p.m.)

Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. has a new chief executive officer.

Kilikvak Karen Kabloona has been hired as the Inuit organization’s top administrator. NTI claimed in a news release that she’s the first woman to fill the role of CEO at NTI.

But NTI’s release is wrong. Annie Tattuinee was named CEO of NTI in 2001, and served for a short period of time.

Kabloona comes to NTI from the Government of Nunavut, where she most recently served as associate deputy minister of quality of life, a secretariat created in 2015 to respond to Nunavut’s suicide crisis.

Kabloona’s experience at the GN extends as far back as 2004, where she has also worked as a political advisor to two premiers and two cabinet ministers.

Originally from Baker Lake, Kabloona has a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Calgary. She is the founding member of the Iqaluit-based Qanak Collective.

She starts her new role at NTI on Dec. 3.

An earlier version of this story reported that Karen Kabloona is the first woman CEO of Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. This is incorrect. Annie Tattuinee was named as CEO in 2001.