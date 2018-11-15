NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut’s Kivalliq region to get money for hotel renos, heritage projects

Projects include three hotel renovations and mapping of a Thule archeological site

This Thule site near Chesterfield Inlet will receive CanNor money to see it developed into an attraction for visitors to the community. (PHOTO COURTESY OF CHESTERFIELDINLETSTORIES.CA)

November 15, 2018 - 3:30 pm

Hotels and a historical site in Nunavut’s Kivalliq region will benefit from some federal money earmarked to boost Indigenous tourism and business development.

Mélanie Joly, the federal tourism minister, came to Rankin Inlet yesterday to announce that Ottawa will put more than $786,000 into four projects.

“Indigenous tourism has grown significantly in the last decade and there are unique opportunities to promote it as a cornerstone of Canada’s tourism brand,” Joly said in a news release on the announcement.

“By working in partnership with Inuit in the Kivalliq, we are able to support these hotel renovations and cultural mapping to keep up with the increased needs of visitors in these communities.”

Through CanNor, Ottawa will invest:

• $250,000 to Turaarvik Co-op Hotel in Rankin Inlet with the Arctic Co-operatives Ltd. adding $844,800, for a total of $1,094,800.

• $250,000 to the Pitsiulak Co-op Retail and Hotel in Chesterfield Inlet with the ACL adding $1,405,000, for a total of $1,655,000.

• $250,000 to the Issatik Co-op Hotel in Whale Cove with the ACL adding $2,020,000, for a total of $2,270,000.

The overall cost for renovating the three hotels is $5,019,800.

These renovations include expanding the number of rooms, adding new furnishings, improving facilities maintenance and service areas and upgrading lighting to high-efficiency systems that will reduce demand on each community’s power plant.

These facilities are major employers in each community, the release noted: Turaavik Co-op Hotel employs 19 people, Pitisiulak Co-op Hotel, 14, and Issatik Co-op Hotel, 23.

CanNor is also investing in Thule archeological sites near Chesterfield Inlet, where there are the remains of qammaqs, or sod houses, so they can serve as a cultural tourism attraction.

The project will involve consulting elders and youth on the development of interpretative signage and other options to attract visitors to the site.

The Thule site is within walking distance of the community, to the east. The qarmaviniit, as they are known in Inuktitut, were first excavated in 1923 by Knud Rasmussen, the famous leader of the Fifth Thule Expedition.

The project will see CanNor invest $36,440 for archaeological mapping and cultural development with the hamlet contributing $9,110, for a total of $45,550.

“The mapping of these important historical sites will help to preserve Chesterfield Inlet’s rich history for generations to come as well as it will work to enhance and preserve the Inuit culture, and the improvements to the Pitsiulak Co-op Retail and Hotel is a welcome change,” said Jimmy Krako, the deputy mayor of Chesterfield Inlet, in the news release.