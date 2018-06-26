NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut’s Qilaut contest seeks Inuktut singer-songwriters

This year’s theme: “Nunavutaaqsimaliqtilluta"

The seven young Nunavut artists who won the third annual Qilaut song contest in 2017 stand at the legislature in Iqaluit last March with David Joanasie, the minister of culture and heritage. The seven young Nunavut artists who won the third annual Qilaut song contest in 2017 stand at the legislature in Iqaluit last March with David Joanasie, the minister of culture and heritage.

June 26, 2018 - 10:30 am

Do you know how to write and sing in Inuktut? If so, you may want your song to be part of Nunavut’s cultural heritage by submiting your song to Qilaut 2018, Nunavut’s annual Inuktut songwriting contest.

At stake: $13,000 in cash prizes.

If your song is selected to be one of the winners, you will see it recorded in a studio and added to the Qilaut 2018 CD.

You will also be invited to perform your song at a CD launch concert, as the winners of 2017 did.

This year’s theme is “Nunavutaaqsimaliqtilluta” or “youth songs.”

Your submitted song must be original, and can be in any style or genre.

You can submit it as an individual, as a duo or as a band.

The contest is open to all Nunavummiut.

To see the official contest rules or for more information about Qilaut 2018, visit http://www.ch.gov.nu.ca.

The deadline to submit your song is Sept. 21, 2018.