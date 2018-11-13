Nursing mother challenges Nunavut’s medical travel policy—again
"The majority of her nutrition is through breast milk"
A Nunavut mother says she’s had to once again appeal a Government of Nunavut decision that prevents her from escorting her child on medical travel along with her breastfeeding infant.
Shannon Arsenault of Baker Lake is scheduled to escort her 10-year-old daughter to a medical appointment in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Nov. 14.
But she hoped to bring along her nine-month-old daughter, who is still breastfed.
Although the Department of Health said it treats those requests on a case-by-case basis, Arsenault’s request was declined. She appealed the decision last week.
“My nine-month-old eats some solid food, but the majority of her nutrition is through breast milk,” Arsenault said.
“When I put in the request, I even told them I could have [my Ontario-based mother] fly to meet us in Winnipeg—out of our own pocket—to watch the baby.”
Nunatsiaq News reached out to the Department of Health early on Nov. 9 with some questions about the GN’s medical travel policy as it relates to nursing escorts.
The department did not respond to the request, but later on Nov. 9, Arsenault’s request was approved.
But the mother of four said that as long as the policy remains gray, it will continue to create barriers to accessing health care for families with nursing infants.
GN should support breastfeeding: Baker Lake mom
Arsenault knows she is eligible to take her infant with her, because the GN has approved that travel before.
Last June, Arsenault was escorting her four-year-old son to another appointment in Winnipeg, when she asked to bring her then-four-month-old daughter with her.
The GN first declined her request; Arsenault appealed the GN’s decision twice, but was denied both times.
When she finally went public with her dilemma, the Department of Health called her to say her request had been approved.
“None of her travel costs anything,” she said of her baby daughter.
Arsenault said it also sends a message to nursing mothers that breastfeeding isn’t a priority, when in fact it passes along many health benefits to babies who are fed that way.
“You go into the health centre here and there are posters promoting breastfeeding,” she said.
“It would cost the government less in the long run, if they supported nursing mothers.”
And she knows she’s not alone; after Arsenault told her story last June, she said she was contacted by a dozen other Nunavut mothers who have faced similar situations.
Kugluktuk MLA Mila Kamingoak raised the issue in the legislative assembly last month, calling on the GN to drop its policy that restricts nursing mothers from bringing their breastfed babies with them when they serve as escorts for medical travel.
Health Minister George Hickes told the legislature on Oct. 30 that the GN “strongly” encourages breastfeeding to all mothers across the territory.
Hickes noted that the department started a review of the entire medical travel process, including escorts, in April 2017, with any changes slated to come into effect in April 2019.
But the department hasn’t said if it is considering changes to that particular part of its escort policy.
When Nunatsiaq News first contacted the Department of Health about its medical travel policy last June, the GN said it treats each case individually, noting there can be costs associated with bringing an additional infant and that escorts should give their full attention to the person they’re escorting.
In an emailed response, a department spokesperson said the GN does in fact make efforts to support breastfeeding mothers by allowing “for breastfeeding mothers who are travelling for their own medical appointments to bring their infants as long as childcare is arranged, and the mother’s appointment will not interfere with the well-being of her infant.”
“As client escort travel is not mandatory, the department makes every effort to select escorts that meet the criteria outlined in the medical travel policy, but when necessary exceptions can be granted,” a department spokesperson said in a June email.
Nunavut’s current medical travel policy has been in place since June 2013.
(8) Comments:
There you go, problem solved, but as expected our local bureaucraps are an unimaginative and very rigid bunch.
Gn needs to fix this immediately! As well as for the Elders in Nunavut…regardless if they speak English or not! It’s a fighting battle each time an elder has to travel for medical!!!
The staff that work for the nursing stations gets all the benefits. The interpreters get to travel with their families as escorts. They also make appointments whenever they feel to travel for shopping.
The health department should check that out and see for themselves.
Not sure what the issue is. Kids under two don’t pay for a seat on the plane and she has child care lined up. Not to mention the fact that she could simply take the baby with her to the appointment.
Nowhere else in the country would a parent be asked to prove that they have arranged childcare for child #2, so that they can accompany child #1 to the doctor. It’s none of the GN’s business where the baby is while older sibling is at appointments. Baby flies for free, so it’s a non issue. This one really is a no brainer. It’s good that this family is sharing their (repeated) struggle publicly.
1. Can the mother perform her duties required as an escort?
2. Is there any additional expense to the taxpayer for the baby?
If the answer to #1 is yes and the answer to #2 is no, why is she asking the department anyway? Just do it.
If the Department needs to be involved then those are the only two questions and answers they need.
This shouldn’t even be news.
#6
I believe the baby’s name needs to be on the flight manifest.
The Department is ensuring public funds are allocated according to the policies and regulations, and not abused. It is a known fact that many use these medical trips as a free holiday down south on the government expense. I am not talking about Medevac, but other medical trips like this one that are planned ahead of time, and around other activities and visits the patients have that are not related to medical purposes. These trips cost a fortune, and kudos for the Department for doing their due diligence to ensure they are not abused. In this case, I see why they are skeptical, because you’d wonder why isn’t the father traveling instead? Also, the baby eats other food, so pumping a few bottles for the few days the mom is gone shouldn’t be a big deal. Instead, it appears the patient is planning a free visit down south to meet her family.