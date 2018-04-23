Oceans North wants protected marine area in western Hudson Bay
The roughly 55,000 belugas that summer in western Hudson Bay need protection through a new national marine conservation area, the conservation group Oceans North said last week in a report.
The belugas, which migrate from their winter home south of Baffin Island into the Churchill, Seal, and Nelson river estuaries, comprise one of eight beluga populations in Canada.
But the western Hudson Bay group is the largest concentration of belugas in the world, and 28 per cent of the entire beluga population.
That’s why in 2017, the federal government said it wanted to create a national marine conservation area in western Hudson Bay, to help ensure its beluga population remains healthy, said Chris Debicki, vice president of policy development for Oceans North, in a blog posting on the organization’s report.
“It’s time for the federal government to make good on this promise,” Debicki said.
Oceans North wants the creation of this new conservation area by 2020.
“Not only will a national marine park protect belugas and other marine mammals, it will also provide economic benefits like jobs, infrastructure, research and increased tourism,” Debicki said.
The proposed marine conservation area, if extended from Manitoba into Nunavut, would address the rights of Inuit under the Nunavut Agreement, the 48-page report by Oceans North said.
In that case, the creation of the marine conservation area would also trigger an Inuit impact and benefits agreement with the Kivalliq Inuit organization.
But even if the boundary was not extended beyond the Manitoba border, Inuit marine harvesting rights would be recognized and upheld, said Oceans North in its report called “Western Hudson Bay and Its Beluga Estuaries: Protecting Abundance for a Sustainable Future.”
Hunters from the Kivalliq communities, including Arviat, the closest community to Manitoba, traditionally harvest belugas from the proposed conservation area.
If created, mineral, gas and oil exploration and development would be prohibited in the marine conservation area, and, while traditional harvesting rights would not affected, the area would be zoned.
Commercial uses could take place as long as they are ecologically sustainable, including fishing and shipping, but they could be prohibited in the special protection zones, “which must be put into place in each marine conservation area,” Oceans North said.
To move the creation of the conservation along, Oceans North said it wants Parks Canada to start working with the governments of Churchill, Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, Inuit organizations and regional First Nations, as well as with industry and other non-governmental organizations.
Oceans North also wants to see a steering committee formed to guide a feasibility assessment as well as consultations on extending the boundaries beyond Manitoba to include the beluga summering areas in Nunavut and Ontario.
Last August Ottawa and Inuit announced agreement on new, expanded boundaries for the proposed Tallurutiup Imanga Lancaster Soundmarine protected area.
“it will bring jobs” Yes, right. Sure it will. And infrastructure? What sort of infrastructure is it supposed to bring to Nunavut?
There’s nothing wrong with having protected areas, but the way they’re being sold with misleading statements like that gets a bit annoying and after a while, predictable.
This will totally kill Churchill. The port will be dead if this goes through. It will make no point fixing rail-line to Churchill.
Writing on the wall,this to end Northern Manitoba hydro development? Isolate Kivalliq Region, further ending future economic development.
Landcaster Sound, Tallurutiup Imanga, marine protected area (expecting soon flipped to a World Heritage site) will shut down Northwest Passage massive area, of any future development.
Tallurutiup Imanga, Landcaster Sound now being mapped for “No Go Zones. QIA’s billions of dollars water area given away, for some cheap dock trinkets right in front of our eyes.
Now looking to be copied in the Kivalliq region of Nunavut, “trigger an Inuit Impact and benefits agreement with Kivalliq Inuit Association”).
Interesting all rushing to be done done before Nunavut’s devolution happens. Meaning when Nunavut’s devolution happens, it will be worth zip because everything will be prior locked down and untouchable.
The Hudson’s Bay (body of water) up to the “high wate” mark is part of the NU territory. Having a body of water protected, similarly to the proposed marine protection area for Lancaster sound Eclipse Sound won’t prevent ships to travel through it.
Regardless, NTI-KIA the HTOs of Kivalliq region and Sani should be heavily involved and be given the ability to determine if there should be a concervation area. Basically follow the process outlined in the Nunavut Agreement. Aluki-step in for goodness sakes. Even though it is not inside the settlement area as defined in the agreement. We Inuit need a voice.
What protected area or conservation area anywhere in Nunavut have brought economic development? The Feds keep saying it will so people will buy into it. What are our tourism numbers in Nunavut for tourists coming to see any protected area? Almost zilch-nada-nothing. All they are doing is taking our ability to prosper away from us. Protected areas mean no development.