Once again, GN to work on Nunavut Education Act amendments
“We expect this process to begin in the fall”
The Nunavut government will start community consultations this fall on possible amendments to the Education Act that could be presented in the winter 2019 session of the legislature, Education Minister David Joanasie said earlier this week, on June 4.
Joanasie provided the information in response to a question from Aivilik MLA Patterk Netser.
The summer is not a good time to do community consultations in Nunavut, because many residents are on the land during that season, he said.
So the GN will wait until the fall to start consultation work.
“Due to that reason amongst others, we expect this process to begin in the fall when the DEAs [District Education Authorities] and our partners, such as the Coalition of DEAs, Inuit organizations, and other stakeholders within the education system are available,” Joanasie said.
And that process will also include a community tour.
Following consultations, the GN hopes to table legislation in 2019, Joanasie said.
“We anticipate after the fall consultations, in the upcoming winter session of 2019, we would then try to table it in the House,” he said.
The current version of the Nunavut Education Act dates to 2008.
That version of the act requires that the GN create a fully-bilingual English-Inuktut school system from kindergarten to Grade 12, with the entire education program taught in both languages, by 2019-20.
As of 2009-10, shortly after passage of the act, the GN offered bilingual instruction from kindergarten to Grade 3 only.
That’s when the GN was supposed to start creating its ambitious fully bilingual system, grade by grade, year by year.
In 2013-14, they were supposed to extend bilingual instruction to Grade 4, to Grade 5 in 2014-15, one year at a time, until 2019-20, when they were committed to extending complete bilingual, Inuktut-English education as far as Grades 10, 11 and 12.
In 2013, the auditor general of Canada found the GN had no hope of coming close to meeting that goal.
And that also means the Nunavut government is not in compliance with its Education Act.
The last Nunavut government tried to amend the Education Act through Bill 37, which tied the extension of bilingual education to the GN’s capacity to carry it out.
But that set of amendments crashed and burned after regular MLAs refused to debate the bill, which died on the order paper.
Meanwhile, Joanasie partly dodged questions from Arviat-North MLA John Main, who asked if it’s mandatory for students to pass the Alberta departmental exam before they are allowed to receive a Grade 12 diploma.
Joanasie did not provide a yes or no answer to that question, but did say students need 100 credits to graduate.
The 2013 auditor general’s report found that Grade 12 students get a final mark by blending the mark assigned by their teacher with the mark they receive in the Alberta exam.
The auditor general’s report found, however, that classroom grades in Nunavut Grade 12 are much higher than Alberta exam grades.
“On average, we found that for the three school years we tested, the classroom grade was 26 percent higher than the standardized test grade. For the 2010–11 school year, the difference was 30 per cent,” the auditor general said.
“By comparison, schools in Whitehorse, Yukon, had class marks in various courses that averaged 4 per cent higher than the related standardized exam mark that year,” the report said.
In belated response to Mr. Main’s question. Yes it is mandatory that students pass the Alberta departmental exams starting in grade 10. That requirement is one of the reasons why there is such a high school attrition rate from Grade 10 onwards in Nunavut. Students who were allowed to move from grade to grade with no real evaluation of their academic capacity suddenly find themselves very poorly equipped to meet the standards of that exam and as a result they drop out.
It’s called “SOCIAL PROMOTION” within the school system. #1, you are right by saying that our children today lack the proper educational skills to advance further into College or University. IMHO, no child should be advanced in school when they don’t have the academic skills to pass the current grade that they are in.
The entire system has to be revamped to ensure our children and future generations had the required skills to get into post secondary education. Currently our education system is FAILING our children.
But then again, it all starts “AT HOME”. The parents must set a good example for their children.
I was proud to have graduated in the 90s, then applied for university a couple years later only to find out my education doesn’t meet their requirements.
That was a blow to my confidence and didn’t pursue post secondary education ever since.
#1, from the minster’s reply… not a yes or a no… saying students only need 100 credits… (guess with magical blending of classroom work).
This means, it’s assumed Nunavut Education is doing a major fudging to get passing students.
It defiantly looks like a student today can fail the Alberta departmental exams and still pass grade 12 with possible high 70’s marks.
I think there is more background needed in another part of the story.
A student’s final mark is made up of 50% class mark, and 50% Alberta exam mark.
The exam is the only objective 3rd party evaluation of students we have. And no, the exam is not terribly culturally biased. Alberta education rates high internationally and has a high immigrant student population.
Educators know this. They also know students are generally poor academically as Northern Guy says.
They have a strategy responding to political pressure to produce as many graduates as possible given the situation.
They score the class mark as high as they can, knowing many will bomb the exam.
If a student has both a low class and exam mark, they will surely fail.
But if the student fails the exam, but has a great class mark, they can still pass.
Such a blatant difference between class and exam marks shows Nunavut educators are rigging the system and making a mockery of the value of a high school diploma.
Revamped? I say kill the act and come up with a new one that will ensure students succeed in post-secondary.
This act from ‘08 has done nothing but hindered a lot of graduates’ dream of succeeding in college or university.
Ever since It’s enactment we have seen the erosion of quality education let alone any education. The Leg. is so hell bent on increasing graduation rates that our students suffer from no quality education. Watch this group of MLAs and several ones after them continue to try and “improve” education by lowering the standards.
aren’t the departmental exams levied in grades 6, 9, and 12?
@ minister’s reply:
Yes, or, put another way, a Nunavut student’s B+ translates to an Alberta F.
the last education minister, Paul Quassa did an interview with CBC about the need to change the grading system in the high school, on the site it stated that:
Traditionally, Grade 12 exams made up 50 per cent of a student’s final mark. Under the change, they now constitute only 30 per cent — with classroom studies making up 70 per cent.
So, the students only need a 30 percentage with the Alberta exams to pass, but will need more marks in the classroom assignments.
check it out from: http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/nunavut-students-failing-exams-1.3776952
this may be to help get more graduates in Nunavut to help look good in the Government books?
#5 as of last year the Alberta exam is only worth 30% of the student’s final mark.