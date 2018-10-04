NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut set for online cannabis sales to begin Oct. 17

"These prices will be a lot lower than what we’re seeing"



Nunavut's Liquor and Cannabis Commission says it’s just days away from securing an agreement with a licensed producer that will supply the territory’s first commercial legal cannabis in time for Oct. 17. (FILE PHOTO) Nunavut's Liquor and Cannabis Commission says it’s just days away from securing an agreement with a licensed producer that will supply the territory’s first commercial legal cannabis in time for Oct. 17. (FILE PHOTO)

October 04, 2018 - 2:30 pm

The Government of Nunavut says it’s just days away from securing an agreement with a licensed producer that will supply the territory with legalized cannabis, starting Oct. 17.

The purchase and consumption of recreational marijuana will become legal that day across the country. Nunavut has set the legal age for cannabis consumption at 19.

In reality, Nunavummiut won’t have legal marijuana on hand that day, because of the time it will take for the product to arrive through Canada Post.

“There won’t be any internal sales by Oct. 17. Our first push is to get online sales up and running that day,” said Dan Young, the director of the Nunavut Liquor and Cannabis Commission.

To that end, the commission has almost worked out a deal with a large-scale producer in southern Canada, which is expected to be finalized next week.

“We’re starting with one agent, but over the next several months we’re hoping to add a few more so people have a choice,” Young said.

Until the agreement with that provider is confirmed, the commission can’t say what price Nunavummiut will be paying for cannabis.

“But those prices will be a lot lower than what we’re seeing from the illegal market right now,” he said.

Nunavut’s legislators passed the territory’s Cannabis Act last June, which lays out the legal framework for how cannabis may be purchased and consumed.

That legislation does allow for private retailers to sell marijuana in Nunavut communities, but Young said the commission won’t consider that until 2019.

And even then, he said the commission won’t allow those retailers to open in communities that don’t want that option.

If a retailer applies for a permit to sell cannabis products, the commission would give notice to the municipality and individuals; the issue may even go to a plebiscite.

One of the bigger points of contention when MLAs debated sections of the new act was the federal legislation allowing home cultivation of a limited number of cannabis plants.

MLAs first sought to ban home cultivation, citing fears of normalizing marijuana use in overcrowded social housing units, as well as the potential for fires and mould infestations.

There isn’t currently any work being done on regulations related to the Cannabis Act, Young confirmed, which means by default, Nunavut will follow the federal four-plant maximum.

That may be a different story for renters in the private market and social housing tenants, where landlords have the ability to restrict home cultivation, though no such rules have been announced.

The GN will likely wait to gauge what issues arise as marijuana use becomes legal, before it looks to draft any regulations.

The GN’s Department of Health has launched its own health and safety campaign, which is being rolled out through the territory’s health centres.

And for its part, the Nunavut Liquor and Cannabis Commission has a budget targeting socially responsible messaging, which, under the new legislation, has been increased from $500,000 to $750,000.

Young said the commission will be releasing its own campaign over the next week.

That includes its own website, which will be a resource for Nunavummiut looking for information about cannabis use in the territory.