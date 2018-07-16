Inuit students see new opportunity to prepare for public-service careers
Nunavut Sivuniksavut launches new program
Nunavut Sivuniksavut, the Ottawa-based college that serves Inuit youth, is launching a new program to help its graduates prepare for careers in Nunavut’s public service.
“We want to see more Inuit in the public sector to ensure Inuit are leading Nunavut at all levels, and education and experience are the key to realizing that goal,” said Jesse Unaapik Mike, chair of the NS board of directors, in a news release on June 27.
The new Academic and Career Development Program will combine courses at Carleton University, leading to a Certificate in Nunavut Public Services Studies, with two work placements in federal government departments in Ottawa.
These departments include Statistics Canada, Employment & Social Development Canada and Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada.
Each placement will involve work that relates directly to Inuit, Nunavut or the implementation of the Nunavut Agreement.
The program will be open to graduates of the second-year Advanced Inuit Studies program at NS.
The pilot phase of the new program, for which six students have been selected, will run from late August this year until December 2019, according to the news release.
“The goal is to help students get started on a university track while balancing it with practical experience,” said NS Coordinator Morley Hanson in the news release. “That’s what they’ll need to qualify for higher-level positions in the public service later on.”
A report issued by Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. in September 2017 found that even though about 84 per cent of Nunavut’s population is Inuit, Inuit hold only 51 per cent of Nunavut-based jobs in the territorial and federal governments.
The new program is a collaboration among NS, the Makigiaqta Inuit Training Corporation, Carleton University, the federal government and the Government of Nunavut.
The GN will provide financial support to qualified students through the Financial Assistance for Nunavut Students (FANS) program, while the Makigiaqta has provided funding to NS to coordinate the program and support the students.
(11) Comments:
It sounds like a great program. I am happy to hear the Makigiaqta funding a program that should directly facilitate Inuit entry to public service.
My only disappointment, is that student will have three years of academic experience and only a diploma and certificate to their name. I had hoped a similar program would lead to a BA in Political Sciences or something similar. I worry these capable students will be overlooked for leadership positions without an accredited degree.
#1 Degrees take 4 years. So if you want one, you need to go for 4 years, not 3.
#2
that is true. think what Marie was trying to get at was that, is that, the time it took for them to finish NS, they could have been almost done a real post secondary school.
I’ll agree with her.
unless NTI learns to strata the inuit population into age groups and calculate and a population of those able to be in the work force, then compare that number to Inuit participation and working for the government you will never have the correct math.
Of the overall population, many youth are too young and have not entered the workforce. Nor does it seem NTI takes into account elders who have left the workforce age. Now, estimate those inuit who work in the private sector and the remaining is should be a rough estimate of the adjusted population of inuit available to work in the government. Now compare that percentage to the to the 51% inuit participation.
Now would someone tell me how 2 job placements are going to move the yardsticks.
#1 To add to the previous comment, if you want a degree in Poli Science, you need to take 4 years of Poli Science.
Don’t worry about these students being overlooked, that’s not going to happen in Nunavut at least.
Actually iRoll, that is not correct. Most bachelors degrees require four years, however, many degrees are obtainable in three years or less. At the entry-level, an Associates Degree is an example.
And frankly, you miss my point. If you have already invested three years, another year to secure universally recognized credentials would be preferable to a certificate and diploma that have little value outside of Nunavut. We want Inuit students to be prepared for the workplace but also to ADVANCE in the workplace.
#1 & #2 Degrees also require a set number of credits of accredited courses. As you may guess, the courses from Carleton U & NS most probably will be non-accredited to meet the level of the targeted students. We know for a fact graduates of Nunavut high school do not have the level to complete university level courses. Therefore, a diploma or certificate is the max that could be offered. If any student embraces academia and believes they could proceed, I am sure there will be opportunities to continue in a full Bachelors program at a university.
You are correct number 2 plus in addition it is watered down so technically equivalent to a 1 year course in comparison to a degree
#6 I understand your point, but it is a non-sequitur.
You say those 3 years could have been - or, should have been - pointed towards a University Degree.
But… the courses taken in those 3 years are unlikely to be accredited at the university level (as #7 suggests).
My point is, if you want a degree, go take the full 4 years of University and get one (or you can get a flimsy ‘associates degree’ in 2 I suppose).
After taking these programs if you feel prepared to do so (and if these programs are worth anything, you should be prepared) then go for it.
All but the very brightest high school students graduating from Nunavut schools are not properly equipped for southern universities.
A Nunavut A is a southern C or D—we know this from our standardized testing.
Until we reform our local education system (and cultural attitudes towards education generally) to properly equip our kids to obtain real post-secondary credentials, these half-baked “only valid in Nunavut” solutions like this and the Iqaluit law school are all we have.
#7. Point of clarification: it was suggested that “the courses from Carleton U & NS most probably will be non-accredited to meet the level of the targeted students.” In fact, all of the courses in Carleton’s Certificate in Nunavut Public Services Studies are accredited university courses, delivered by faculty from a variety of departments depending on the subject matter. Students will receive the same credit value any typical Carleton student would get. Hope this helps to clarify this issue. Thank you.