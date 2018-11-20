NEWS: Around the Arctic

Ottawa opens new round of funding for transportation projects

"The projects should ... address the unique and urgent transportation needs in Canada's territorial North"

Speaking in the Northwest Territories' legislature in August 2017, Transport Minister Marc Garneau described the $400 million that would be split among the three territories for transportation infrastructure projects. On Monday, he put out a new call for proposals for money from the fund. (FILE PHOTO) Speaking in the Northwest Territories' legislature in August 2017, Transport Minister Marc Garneau described the $400 million that would be split among the three territories for transportation infrastructure projects. On Monday, he put out a new call for proposals for money from the fund. (FILE PHOTO)

There’s sure to be a scramble in Nunavut as the territorial government, hamlets and Inuit organizations prepare their applications to claim a piece of the second round of handouts from the National Trade Corridor Fund.

Ottawa first announced in August 2017 that it would spend $400 million on transportation in Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and Yukon through a new national 11-year trade-corridor fund.

Marc Garneau, the federal transport minister, announced on Monday there will be another call for proposals that address transportation challenges in the territories.

Eligible projects will support northern transportation infrastructure, such as ports, airports, all-season roads and bridges, and will enhance safety, security, and economic or social development, the news release said.

“The projects should also address the unique and urgent transportation needs in Canada’s territorial North, such as access to markets, difficult terrain and climate conditions, and the high cost of construction along Canada’s northern trade corridors,” it said. “In addition, consideration will be given to a project’s ability to support trade to and from Canada’s North.”

One project that has proponents who hope to get money from the pot is the Grays Bay Road and Port Project, which has a commitment from Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. for $7.25 million as leverage for the additional $22.75 it needs to advance the project.

Territorial and municipal governments, Indigenous groups, not-for-profit and for-profit private-sector organizations, and federal Crown corporations and agencies can submit expressions of interest until Jan. 15, 2018, with comprehensive project proposals due no later than March 29, 2019.

In the last round of transportation fund spending, First Air and Nunavut community airports received money for upgrades: First Air got $12.7 million towards a new cargo warehouse in Iqaluit, while $22.5 million went to air terminal revamps in five Nunavut communities.