Ottawa police seek information on missing Inuk woman

Joni Panipakoocho has been missing for two weeks

April 13, 2018 - 1:15 pm

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help in finding an Inuk woman who has been missing for two weeks.

Joanne “Joni” Panipakoocho was last seen March 29 in the area of King Edward Avenue and Murray Street in Ottawa, Ottawa police said.

The 34-year-old woman is originally from Pond Inlet. She is described as five foot four inches, with a slim build, shoulder-length black and red hair, and brown eyes.

Panipakoocho’s hair is now longer and a different colour than shown in the photo that Ottawa police distributed, which is different than the photo shown on this page.

Anyone with any information on Panipakoocho’s whereabouts should call the Ottawa Police Service’s missing persons unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2355.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted toll-free by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.