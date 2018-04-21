NEWS: Around the Arctic

Ottawa to spend $94.3M on better Arctic sealift infrastructure

Money will go to Nunavut, Northwest Territories

In Cambridge Bay, sealift containers and other supplies from barges sit on the western Nunavut community's beach. A new federal program will help pay for, among other things, cargo laydown areas equipped with fencing and lighting. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)

April 21, 2018 - 10:00 am

Sealift operations in Nunavut will receive some badly needed infrastructure, thanks to a federal spending promise.

The improvements will come from the federal government’s $1.5 billion Oceans Protection Plan.

Ottawa will spend $94.3 million over five years to make Arctic re-supply operations in Nunavut and the Northwest Territories “faster, safer, and more efficient for remote communities,” an April 16 news release said.

Unlike Nunavik, which has basic marine infrastructure in 14 communities, thanks to an $88-million program funded by the federal and provincial governments, Nunavut’s beaches have little docking or causeway infrastructure and few safety or security measures to support Nunavut’s growing annual sealift.

The money will provide infrastructure like mooring bollards and anchors, which can help ships and barges hold their position near the shore.

It will also help pay for cargo lay-down areas equipped with fencing and lighting, breakwaters to protect barges from waves while goods are being unloaded, and sealift ramps to make unloading easier.

The program will also provide training on how to use and maintain the new equipment.

“Our communities rely on it for fuel, building supplies, equipment, non-perishable food and dry goods. I am pleased that the federal government has recognized the importance of this life-line, and has created opportunities for us to work together to improve the safety and efficiency of our re-supply,” Joe Savikataaq, Nunavut’s minister of Economic Development and Transportation, said in the news release.

Until May 31, Transport Canada will project proposals from the governments of Nunavut and the N.W.T.