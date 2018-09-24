NEWS: Nunavut

Pangnirtung’s justice committee seeks members

Applicants should have “knowledge and experience with restorative justice, social issues and Inuit societal values”

The hamlet of Pangnirtung is seeking members for its justice committee. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN) The hamlet of Pangnirtung is seeking members for its justice committee. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)

September 24, 2018 - 8:10 am

The hamlet of Pangnirtung seeks members for its justice committee.

Justice committees in Nunavut take a community-based approach to assisting victims of crime.

They also work with people who have caused harm by committing an offence, Nunavut’s Department of Justice said in a recent public service announcement.

Applicants should have “knowledge and experience with restorative justice, social issues and Inuit societal values” and be “interested in helping victims and offenders,” according to the justice department.

Justice committee members will receive training on their roles and responsibilities.

While these are volunteer positions, members receive honoraria for attending meetings.

Applicants are asked to submit their resumés and criminal record checks to Maggie Kilabuk, Pangnirtung’s community justice outreach worker, at mkilabuk2@gov.nu.ca.

For more information, you can email or call Maggie Kilabuk at 867-473-8018.

The deadline for applications is Oct. 2, 2018.