Patience. In time, the Edmonton Eskimos name will change
“The issue of Inuit being used as a sports team mascot matters”
It’s likely to take much, much longer than some people might wish, but it’s only a matter of time before the Edmonton Eskimos football team decides to change its name.
And that will not occur because the name is or is not deemed offensive.
It will happen for a different reason: it’s the very idea of naming a sports entertainment business after a group of human beings that is the truly offensive act.
That’s the gist of the argument that Natan Obed, recently sworn in to a second term as president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, has been making since 2015, when he began to lead the national Inuit organization.
“The colonial legacy of naming is about power and control. The issue of Inuit being used as a sports team mascot matters, because this is the way this legacy continues to play out in popular culture,” Obed said in a commentary published in Nunatsiaq News.
So it doesn’t matter, even though it’s an important esthetic and cultural issue for many people, whether or not you believe the word “Eskimo” is offensive.
What’s offensive is its use as a branding tool by a sports franchise. And that raises universal ethical principles of concern to all Canadians, Inuit and non-Inuit.
Obviously, the status of the word “Eskimo” is a question for Inuit to work out for themselves. To suggest otherwise would be to run roughshod over an essential element of the right to self-determination: the right to name oneself.
And as far as that goes, the available evidence shows there is no consensus. Multiple Inuit, especially from the western regions, have given media interviews stating the word is not offensive to them and is even a source of pride. Many others have said the same on Facebook and other social media platforms.
But the issue is even more complicated than that. In 2013, the now defunct Norterra Corp., then owned by two major Inuit birthright corporations, the Nunasi Corp. of Nunavut, and the Inuvialuit Development Corp. of the western Northwest Territories, began to promote itself as the “official airline of the Edmonton Eskimos.”
Now under the sole ownership of IDC, Canadian North still uses that relationship with the Edmonton football club, as well as its relationship with the Canadian Football League, to market its air charter business.
That IDC would wish to do that is unremarkable. The fragile nature of the northern airline market means that to maintain financial viability, northern air carriers must keep their customers happy and retain all the revenue they can lay their hands on.
And at the same time, the IDC must ensure its subsidiary companies are profitable. As with all other birthright corporations, that’s a duty they owe to their beneficiaries.
This likely explains why Duane Smith, chair of the Inuvialuit Regional Council, moments after Obed was sworn in to a second three-year term in Inuvik last week, presented the ITK president with an Edmonton Eskimos ball cap, provoking gales of laughter.
It’s within this context that Len Rhodes, the CEO and president of the Edmonton football club, held meetings on the naming issue with Inuit in Ottawa, Yellowknife and Iqaluit. He was, no doubt, seeking people willing to tell him they have no problem with the name. And it’s likely that those who honestly hold that view were easy to find.
It’s worth remembering also that the Edmonton football franchise is a financially vulnerable organization. Like most CFL clubs, it’s a small-time, marginal operation. In 2017, the Edmonton Eskimos reported operating revenues of $24.7 million and a net profit of only $431,638.
Compare that with big, wealthy organizations like Manchester United (2017 revenues of US$784.6 million) or the New York Yankees (2017 revenues of US$619 million).
So because the Edmonton football club’s current name is integral to the marketing campaigns they use to generate badly needed revenue, they’re not likely to change their name any time soon. They won’t give up easily.
But in time, they will. Because eventually, non-Inuit Canadians will grasp the logic behind the universal ethical argument that Obed has been making: that it’s wrong to use human beings as sports mascots.
Yes, this may be a hopelessly optimistic prediction. But in time, it will happen, though not as quickly as some would like. JB
(9) Comments:
Geez enough of this “Edmonton Eskimos” story. Many people like the name of the football club. SO PUT THIS ISSUE TO BED. We have more important things to worry about and get done.
What about the poverty, housing crisis, suicide rates, etc. These issues are MORE IMPORTANT. If Natan brings this up again, it’s personal to him. ITK Board has already told him to stop this issue.
I am a proud ESKIMO and Inuk person. This does not bother me at all. Natan DOES NOT speak on my behalf or on behalf of ALL INUIT only a very select few people he speaks for.
I love the EDMONTON ESKIMO’s and that has been a staple for Western Canada (North) forever and for the Eastern portion of Nunavut
The name of a team is not a mascot! The mascot is a person dressed up as an animal or something and walks through the crowd to get them cheering more, it is not a team name, so no one is using the name “Eskimo” as a mascot!
Like #1 says, this is not an issue!
Good comments #1 & #2.
A fair vote should be taken by all Canadian Inuit and we all have to
live by the outcome off that vote, like it or not.
Maybe then certain of our leaders can get on with the serious issues
which plague the people of Nunavut.
The word eskimo shouldn’t be an issue at all to start with.
In Cree it means an “Inuk”, which also sounds similar to another word which means “raw meat”.
Some Inuit are just trying to be victimized about the word eskimo.
I hope the team sticks with Eskimos, it sounds tough.
Solid article.
I don’t understand why people are so supportive of this name. If a group up north tried to start a sports team and called it “Iqaluit White People” there would be a huge outcry- and this would be appropriate because it’s unethical and against human dignity to name sports teams after a group of people. It makes us seem like cartoons. And it doesn’t mean that other things are unimportant, like housing, food security, TB etc. It’s just about highlighting how Inuit are not taken seriously or treated as well as other groups in Canada (and I would argue this is a large part of the reason why many live in 3rd world conditions). It’s fightinn the same cause.
A lot of Canadians Inuit are hurt by Eskimo and they think all Inuit are hurt the same way. Many Inuit do not even eat like their parents used to. Now it is pizza and marconi for them all the time.
Even when eating caribou or fish, many Inuit now only eat qallunaaq grocery style cuts and they give the rest to dogs. Stop hurting and start living free again.
Context matters.
If you grew up being called a dirty Eskimo, you probably do not want to hear the word ever again.
If you grew up thinking Eskimo was the wrong name for your people, it would be pretty objectionable.
Some people never heard Eskimo as an epithet, or cared what other people called them.
If you grew up thinking that Edmonton was a really cold place compared to Calgary, and only a hardy, arctic people would want to live there, then started nicknaming people including ball players after those arctic people, then it is pretty hard to see what the fuss is all about.
If our leaders are only willing to recognize at the context of a few of our people, then they are objectively out of touch.
This is for Oscar your acting out of your league.
#1. Posted by Oscar on August 21, 2018
Geez enough of this “Edmonton Eskimos” story. Many people like the name of the football club. SO PUT THIS ISSUE TO BED. We have more important things to worry about and get done.
=============================================
ITK has been getting things done for all people of Inuit origin, the organizations that are in Nunavut were mostly geared towards home communities of politician/s who were ignorant, impatient, apathetic towards Nunavut in general
==================================================
What about the poverty, housing crisis, suicide rates, etc. These issues are MORE IMPORTANT. If Natan brings this up again, it’s personal to him. ITK Board has already told him to stop this issue.
==================================================
These issues have been here since the creation of Nunavut this has been 18 years what has been accomplished? So they were very visible then even in higher nu
Your cynicism is showing Mr. Bell. Any Inuk\Eskimo of a certain age is quite proud of our Eskimo nomenclature. It denoted people who could survive where no others could, without our help.
Most Inuit born pre-1970 all have E or W numbers, edifying an Eskimo either in the West or East, and each region had a number… Region 5 was High Arctic to Clyde River; if you were born next to the RCMP posts, your number is also usually lower than Inuit who are older but who didn’t get registered until the child made it to the post for registration.
I am both an Eskimo and Inuk, as each word has different connotations and contexts. Suffice it to say, it is much like saying one dialect is better than another without any cognizance of it being a single language and thereby, able to change and adapt.