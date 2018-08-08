Paul Quassa’s fall was self-inflicted
Nunavut MLAs have shown their non-partisan legislature is glowing with health
More than six weeks have passed since an overwhelming majority of MLAs, including nearly all the cabinet ministers, voted to remove Aggu MLA Paul Quassa from the Nunavut premiership.
Though MLAs used a power that’s been built into the territorial legislature from the very beginning, it was still an unprecedented act. Does this mean Nunavut residents have something to worry about?
Not at all. Nunavut MLAs demonstrated this past June their non-partisan Nunavut legislature is glowing with health.
They’ve also shown us that a younger generation of MLAs—educated in finance, business administration and the principles of democratic government—have emerged to offer a mature form of political representation we’ve seen all too rarely in the past.
For Nunavut, this is all good news.
For Quassa and his social media fan base, his removal should serve as an overdue reminder that it’s not 1993 anymore. And it’s highly unlikely that Nunavummiut have ever wanted a premier who believes he can bark out orders like a modern version of an old-fashioned patriarchal camp boss, and it’s highly unlikely that they’ve ever wanted a premier who rules by decree like some third-rate dictator.
By long-standing convention, Nunavut premiers must work within a collegial system in which important policy decisions are made collectively, by cabinet, and in consultation with the legislature, the civil service, affected interest groups and regular people like you.
Yes, Quassa’s defenders have portrayed him as a champion of the Inuit language and a champion of increasing Inuit employment in government. Those are worthy causes. That’s why every Nunavut government since 1999 has also championed them.
But it’s highly unlikely that Quassa could ever have accomplished anything substantial in those areas, due to his demonstrated unfitness for the premier’s office and his failure to understand the obligations that come with the position. The public record is stuffed with evidence to support this judgment.
First, it’s clear that MLAs and cabinet ministers no longer had faith in Quassa’s ability to tell the truth.
This was exposed through a demonstrably false statement that Quassa gave in the legislature concerning cabinet’s participation this past February at the Northern Lights trade show in Ottawa. According to figures dug up by CBC Iqaluit, that event—attended by all cabinet ministers and their respective entourages—cost the Government of Nunavut nearly $600,000.
On May 25, John Main, the MLA for Arviat North-Whale Cove, asked Quassa if the attendance of all cabinet ministers at that gathering was mandatory—a decision that would have inflated the GN’s costs.
Quassa replied that their attendance “was not mandatory.”
But on June 11, a succession of six MLAs established that Quassa’s May 25 statement was a big, whopping nose-stretcher.
Each MLA asked each of the six ministers in the house that day if they had been “directed” to attend Northern Lights. In government-speak, if you’re “directed” to do something, it’s mandatory. And the only official with the power to “direct” a cabinet minister is the premier.
Five of those ministers said yes. The sixth, David Akeeagok, an obvious Quassa loyalist, responded with an ambiguous weasel phrase: “I was encouraged to go.”
Compared with the GN’s $2-billion annual budget, the cost of its attendance at Northern Lights represents a tiny chunk of pocket change. Though excessive, it’s not big enough to jeopardize the government’s financial position or important enough on its own to bring down a premier.
But by making a false statement about it, Quassa hastened his political demise.
Then there’s the arbitrary, erratic decision-making that some MLAs cited on the day they ousted him.
On or about June 11, unbeknownst to MLAs and the public, ex-premier Paul Okalik, an old crony of Quassa dating back to the 1980s, started work as Nunavut’s chief devolution negotiator, replacing Nunavut’s long-standing devolution negotiator, Simon Awa.
Hudson Bay MLA Alan Rumbolt managed to pry that information from Quassa during a committee of the whole sitting held June 12.
It’s clear MLAs were rather less than pleased with that arbitrary, unannounced appointment, because by June 19, the new premier, Joe Savikataaq, had put the kibosh on it. He removed Okalik and reinstated Awa.
Finally, there’s Quassa’s autocratic approach to leadership. On that point, Quassa, as reported by CBC Nunavut on June 15, convicts himself with his own words.
“Inuit used to have one leader back then in a small community. The way it worked was that whatever the leader says was the only way to do it. That’s what a leader was supposed to do, and it should be like that today.”
Whatever the leader says is “the only way to do it?” That’s a repugnant idea, a clear expression of authoritarianism. Through his own words, Quassa reveals he’s unfit to hold public office within a democratic society that values consultation and consensus, as well as diversity and pluralism.
The simple-minded valorization of strongman leaders is gaining ground around the world. So the people of Nunavut should be grateful their MLAs wasted no time in putting a stop to that tendency when it emerged in the person of Paul Quassa.
As for the new premier, Arviat South MLA Joe Savikataaq, we wish him the best of luck and offer this unsolicited advice: focus on no more than two or three practical priorities, stay pragmatic and keep it simple. JB
(17) Comments:
Quassa was horrible and repulsive as a leader. So were many of his top aides. They were autocratic bullies not leaders. Nunavut needs a shake up.
ambiguous weasel? this is the kind of journalism that belongs to european people no respect
Don’t make fun of the way Inuit run things. The traditions kept us alive and we wouldn’t be here today without them. Nunatsiaq need more Inuit working for them.
A few observations about your Editorial: A lot of Nunavut voters will remain frustrated because they have no voice whatsoever in the selection of the Premier. In a party system, one gets to vote for the leader by voting for the party candidate on the ballot and you do not have to place trust in the good judgement in candidate you are voting for. In Nunavut, we know how often we get disappointed in that with our local candidates.
- Your Editorial also shows how this consensus government is completely bereft of ideas and has no direction going forward. All our premier can talk about is cannabis regulations and some amendments to the education act?? Give me a break. Our corrections system is in crisis, our municipal infrastructure and housing is in crisis, public officials (coroner) being obstructed in their duties, and he can only talk about cannabis and those education amendments….
“For Quassa and his social media fan base, his removal should serve as an overdue reminder that it’s not 1993 anymore.” You toss about Leader Paul Quassa, one of many who represented Inuit, and the vision of Nunavut in 1993, that was in that day, what the people wanted and voted for - The over zealous Southern government of that day, over saw the supposed plan to teach Inuit Leaders, fell flatly into confusion, replacing the vision of Nunavut with 18 years of Southern values, ways, and spending. We can plainly see in the example of Iqaluit, how 18 years has displaced the vision of 1993 and the people of Nunavut. The Leaders of 1993 did not need encouragement to keep breathing with a slap on the back “best of luck”. The vision of Nunavut came natural as breathing.
Finally something that points to multiple issues with Paul.
He was unfit, and instead of letting him waste the next 3+ years while we wait for another election, the MLA’s did the right thing.
To number 2, you’re misquoting. The writer did not call David Akeeagok an “ambiguous weasel”. He referred to his words as an “ambiguous weasel phrase.” The term “weasel words” is well known with a well-understood meaning. By extension, so therefore is the term “weasel phrase.”
This is Jim Bell’s article-his own thoughts. Advantages of having your own public billboard, and the need for government funding, otherwise the billboard blows in the wind. We all have our own opinions, perspectives and unfounded insights to who-what-when and why. Jim looks at from a southerners point of view. This article doesn’t quite meet the needs of many questions not yet answered. Jim is skidding right up the behind of the government.
We finally had a competent leader in our government who spoke to and led according to the original vision of Nunavut. I believe Main had his own agenda and weaseled his way around, behind closed doors,and did exactly what he and Savikataaq always intended to do, and the way they went about it was dirty politics. If Quassa was such a dictator, cabinet had the power as a collective to deal with this very differently, but they didn’t. I understand that the majority voted him out, but it also goes to show the majority have no balls to deal with a problem when it first begins. Now we have a buffoon for a premier who can barely speak in full sentences without tripping himself up. That will help when we’re trying to send a strong message to Ottawa about the reality of Nunavut life. Yay us!
Good to see the legislature recognizing we don’t leave in camps any more and need new kinds of leaders with modern skills and the ability to work with and respect better educated people than himself.
Quassa is a bully.
Good riddance.
Who’s Paul Quassa? I live in Igloolik. He lives in Iqaluit. How can he represent us if he would ratherlive where his family has more resources.
“The traditions kept us alive and we wouldn’t be here today without them.”
And if people lived the same way as they did back then, then saying that those traditions should be maintained would be entirely justified. But they don’t, they shouldn’t, and it isn’t.
Whatever else Quassa might have or have not done, stating that his belief was that everything should be done his way and only his way made him unfit to lead the government all by itself.
It hardly matters who the leader is. Inuit still are marginalized. Not with standing the language, Inuit are still small time players in their own homeland.
Nunavut remains bureaucrates home-rule. This is just wrong.
The true leader will see that Inuit are the valued as talented and skilled enough to work all parts of government and business of territory.
Why not just what it really is (old boys school).. The former premier is a member of it BUT those days are gone and we’ve progressed and far better educated than we were 30-40 years ago. Now, we pay attention to up and coming young leaders but still hold on to our traditions
Fall from Grace from just two years ago, when this very newspaper declared him to be a “Star”
http://nunatsiaq.com/stories/article/65674nunavuts_newsmakers_of_2016_the_stars/
#11 you and your shitty ass 1980s mentality. Maybe he didn’t want to spend 20 dollars on 1 pop?
Igloolik isn’t the greatest community to live in anyway. Men still treat women with no respect over there.
- a keyboard warrior (like you)
this is repeat same old story, it does not make any clear why he was remove it as these MLA dislike it him while his community Love it him and Vote it him. and again, if the excuse was about Northern Light trip it was only little $600k and he invest his peoples to be known throughout the Country and Internationally if they were there. to the point it is still said MLA were conflicting.