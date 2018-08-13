Peter Ittinuar emphasizes communication in his run to lead ITK
“There are 4,000 Inuit who speak the language, and ITK is charged to be the unifying body of Inuit”
Canada’s first Inuit member of Parliament, Peter Ittinuar, says he’d prioritize more face-to-face communication and tangible action if he were chosen as the new president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami.
ITK’s board of directors will elect the organization’s new president on Aug. 16 during its annual general meeting in Inuvik, N.W.T. Ittinuar is running against incumbent Natan Obed and Peter Williamson.
Ittinuar said he wants to see more headway made with improving graduation rates and addressing suicide rates. He also said his fluency in Inuktitut gives him an advantage over Obed.
“I like Natan. I don’t put him down. It’s not his fault he can’t speak the language and I know he’s trying his best to learn,” Ittinuar said.
“However, ITK is responsible for all Inuit in Canada. It’s no fault of his own,” he said.
But there are about 4,000 Inuit who speak Inuktitut only, and ITK is supposed to be the unifying body for Inuit, Ittinuar said
Ittinuar said he was surprised to see how much money had been allocated to suicide prevention.
“I knew there was a strategy but I had no idea what they were actually doing. Is it working?... I have not heard what they’re actually doing.”
Addressing tuberculosis rates among Inuit should be another priority, he said. His mother spent time in a sanatorium, and so did he.
“Is ITK’s [tuberculosis] strategy working? If recent media reports are any indication, I think not,” Ittinuar said.
Ittinuar served as MP for the riding that has since become Nunavut between 1979 and 1984. He made a failed bid for Nunavut’s seat in 2008 under the Green Party’s banner.
Ittinuar said he’s spent almost his whole life working on Indigenous issues. He was once ITK’s executive director. Currently, he works for the Ontario government to help negotiate land claims agreements.
Born in Chesterfield Inlet, he spent one year in a residential school.
When Ittinuar was 12, he was selected to participate in a federal government social experiment. He and two other Inuit children were brought to live in an Ottawa foster home and attend an English public school, to “see how they’d fare.”
“It turns out we did OK,” Ittinuar said.
There were challenges. When he later went back north, he found other Inuit were unwelcoming to him for having grown up differently.
“Just because I speak Inuktitut, people think I am running on just that principle.”
“Language is absolutely critical to maintaining our identity,” he said, but there is more to his platform than that.
“How do we get our kids to school?” Ittinuar said. “We have less than a 50 per cent rate of high school graduates. That’s way too little.”
People often blame residential schools, he said.
“But at a certain point, a leader has to say, ‘Look, you still have to get your kid to school.’”
“He also said his fluency in Inuktitut gives him an advantage over Obed.”
Not really, no. Nice dog whistle though.
So you’re not going to mention the cocaine and spousal assault convictions? Or his Ndp to Liberal to Independent to Green Party changes? Or how effective he has been (or not) he has been as a provincial negotiator for indigenous land claims?
The land claim organization execs would be crazy if they elected a deeply troubled man who both the Liberals and the NDP kicked out of their parties because of his criminal convictions. Imagine the stories in the national media. All the credibility that Natan Obed has brought to ITK would quickly disappear. In his first term Obed has got the Liberals to make big commitments on both suicide prevention and tuberculosis elimination. He’s already accomplished more that any previous ITK President. Of course the suicide and TB crises haven’t been solved yet. I look forward to seeing Obed make progress on both big files in his second term.
Natan has an advantage over Peter because he can speak to his commitments and accomplishments for Inuit in addition to his maturity.
Yes Peter was an MLA at Natan’s (a dog’s) age (ago,) and look what he did with it. He committed fraud, was convicted, and so much more that people are not talking about. That’s not the kind of ‘experience’ that I want to see rewarded.
Natan is proof that a good person in a leadership role doesn’t use it to their own advantage, does not tear anyone else down, and just works at getting things done for the people they represent.
GO NATAN!!!
“There are 4,000 Inuit who speak the language.”
Given that there are 64,000 Inuit in Canada, that seems like a pretty weak argument. It also seems pretty low. Peter has been away for a while, I guess.
its spooky to see people who messed with elections and governing bodies being critical of people who are trying to be elected now they are just ghost giving hard time to people
natan, you’re the man.
Surely people are not going to vote for this comedian again ?
Is it any wonder people think we are a bunch of idiots in Nunavut.
We voted for Hunter Tootoo instead of Leona Aglookaq, serves us
right for being so idiotic.
OMG
Not sure Peter’s got the right stat… I mean, Nunavut alone has Inuit in the 30,000 range and my guess is that most of the Baffin region and parts of the Kivalliq speak majority Inuktitut… Where’d he get the 4000 number? Seems really really low!
No point only Inuit assoc in each region will have a chance a vote, not the beneficiaries*
C’mon, #5. Clearly there’s a word dropped in that sentence. There are 4000 Inuit who speak ONLY that language.