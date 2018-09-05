Photo: Charting a course

Sub-Lt. Nathaniel Askett manually charts a course as navigator in training, while working on the bridge of HMCS Charlottetown. On-board electronic systems are now go-to tools for charting a ship's course, but manual routing is still regularly used as a secondary navigation tool—especially in the North where waters have not been charted to the same extent as southern waters, and double-checking a sail path manually helps with safety. Here the ship is sailing through Pike Resor Channel after leaving Iqaluit on Aug. 28. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)