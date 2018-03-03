Photo: A delicious new book!

Piunnguallaq Kusugak, 8, of Rankin Inlet holds her signed copy of a new board book released by the Jerry Cans through Iqaluit publisher Inhabit Media. The book is titled after the band’s popular song "Mamaqtuq!" which means, “it’s delicious” in Inuktitut. Kusugak poses here with band member Steve Rigby. Inhabit Media held a book-signing and meet-the-author event at the Frobisher Inn in Iqaluit Feb. 25 for the second year in a row. The company publishes books based around traditional myths and northern wildlife, as well as books about modern experiences relevant to Nunavut children. “We’re trying to make sure that Nunavummiut have choices about what they want to read. Every year we try to bring new Nunavut authors into the writing scene and we try to make sure there is as much variety as possible,” said Inhabit Media’s Neil Christopher. The company puts about 20 new books out each year and another 20 to 25 books through its sister company, Inhabit Education. This year, Inhabit is looking to export books to Europe. The Qikiqtani Inuit Association supported the event. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)