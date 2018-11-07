Photo: A just reward for long service

Nunavut's Department of Education recently honoured five workers at Aqsarniit Ilinniarvik, the middle school in Iqaluit, for their long service: Leesie Akulukjuk, Inuktitut teacher, 20 years; Ida Nowdlak, student support assistant, 20 years; Rhea Muckpah Gavin, student support assistant, five years; Mary Enookee, custodian, five years; and Jason Hatt, teacher, five years. In this photo, Chris Wright, the superintendent of schools for Qikiqtani School Operations, stands with Ida Nowdlak, Leesie Akulukjuk and Jason Hatt. (PHOTO COURTESY OF BRIAN MANNING)