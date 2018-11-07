Nunatsiaq News
NEWS: Nunavut November 07, 2018 - 3:00 pm

Photo: A special way to learn

An elder tells stories to children at Qaqqalik School in Kimmirut this past Nov. 7, Inuktitut Literacy Day, during Education Week activities. They started the day with a pancake breakfast for parents, guardians, elders and students. After, elders read Inuktitut stories or shared their own stories with students from kindergarten to Grade 6. They finished the week on Friday, Nov. 9 with a Remembrance Day ceremony. (PHOTO COURTESY DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION)
