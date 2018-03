Salluit’s Mary Papigatuk Argun won a silver ulu in the arm pull event for Team Nunavik on Monday, March 19 at the Arctic Winter Games, underway at the South Slave region of the Northwest Territories. As of Tuesday at noon, Team Nunavik had won three gold, three silver and one bronze, while Team Nunavut had garnered two gold, one silver and two bronze. (PHOTO COURTESY TEAM NUNAVIK-QUEBEC)