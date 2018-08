Visitors to Torngat Mountains National Park take in this sublime view from Sirluaq or North Arm. The 9,700 square kilometre park is located on the Labrador Peninsula at the northern tip of Newfoundland and Labrador where it borders northern Quebec and is co-managed by Inuit from both Nunavik and Nunatsiavut. Torngat comes from the Inuktitut word Tongait, which means a place of spirits. (PHOTO BY ANDY MOORHOUSE)