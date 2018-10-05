Photo: A view of the damage done by last night’s wind storm

“Downtown is not looking too good this morning,” wrote Iqaluit resident Ryan Nahlé on Facebook as he shared images of the damage wrought by last night's fierce wind storm, which ripped the metal roofs from buildings and knocked out power in part of town. This morning city services are suspended and Government of Nunavut workplaces, included schools, are closed. See today's story for more. (PHOTO COURTESY OF RYAN NAHLÉ/FACEBOOK)